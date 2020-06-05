Let’s talk manure.
If you have cattle, dairy, hogs, poultry, sheep, goats, horses — well, any livestock — you have a manure management issue. Actually, it’s an opportunity.
Here’s what the USDA’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program has to say about manure: “Like money, manure is better spread around than concentrated in a few places. The economic contribution of farm manures can be considerable.
“On a national basis, the manure from 100 million cattle, 60 million hogs, and 9 billion chickens contains about 23 million tons of nitrogen. At a value of 50 cents per pound, that works out to a value of about $25 billion for just the N contained in animal manures.
“The value of the nutrients in manure from a 100-cow dairy farm may exceed $20,000 per year; manure from a 100-sow farrow-to-finish operation is worth about $16,000; and manure from a 20,000 bird broiler operation is worth about $6,000.
“The other benefits to soil organic matter buildup, such as enhanced soil structure and better diversity and activity of soil organisms, may double the value of the manure.”
Equipment to handle all that manure is a special breed, if you will. It has to perform in some of the worst conditions imaginable, holding up to extremely corrosive environments.
While these heavy-duty machines have not changed much over the years, new products and technologies are being introduced, offering greater system efficiencies, on-the-spot manure nutrient levels, and improved field applications.
For example, the Patz Corporation offers the SmartSense MasterMind V3.0 Control Panel for the Patz IntelliChain and IntelliCable Alley Scraper Systems.
Operated by a glove-friendly, 5.7-inch high resolution color touch screen, the MasterMind V3.0 Control Panel is equipped with a built-in “Learning System” that continually adjusts scraper torque limits based on changes in weather, bedding and manure. It also detects obstructions in the alley for safer operation for employees and livestock.
According to the company, the MasterMind V3.0 Control Panel also features advanced troubleshooting tools. Service technicians can review a four-week log of fault history stored in the system memory, even if the power is disrupted.
If you’re applying liquid manure to fields, you can accurately analyze, adjust and document gallons applied per acre, on-the-go, to meet specific nutrient targets.
The John Deere HarvestLab 3000 with Manure Constituent Sensing analyzes liquid manure 4,000 times per second to provide laboratory-quality values for nutrient constituents to help you manage your total fertilizer program.
John Mishler, precision ag tactical marketing manager for John Deere, notes, “The HarvestLab 3000 system provides accurate, real-time values for total nitrogen, ammonia, potassium, phosphorous and dry matter content of the manure as it's applied to the field. This enables the operator to manually or automatically adjust the volume based on the nutrient values to meet specific nutrient targets or goals for their fields, and possibly save on commercial fertilizers."
Mishler explains that manure nutrient levels can vary tremendously within a load and between loads compared to traditional sampling methods used to determine fertilizer values.
"HarvestLab analyzes the entire load in real time, so applicators know exactly how much material is applied per acre and what the nutrient values are,” he says. “It takes out all the guess-work."
HarvestLab 3000 can be used with a variety of tanker or dragline equipment to apply liquid swine, beef and dairy cattle manure. During application, the nutrient values are shown on the display in the tractor cab, and with Tractor Implement Automation, the tractor/applicator speed is automatically adjusted to maintain the desired application rates or nutrient levels.
Using JDLink Connect, application data can be sent wirelessly to the John Deere Operations Center for mapping and documentation or shared with trusted advisors.
Then there’s Phil Reed, a farmer from Washington, Iowa. He’s co-owner of Vertical Till Injector LLC which offers a manure injector specializing in no-till applications. On the company’s website, Reed provides an overview of their Vertical Till Injector (VTI):
“While perfect for no-till applications, the VTI has been proven effective in all soil types and conditions, including hills and contours. The Coil Pack unit has 10 inches of vertical travel to maneuver over rocks and through washouts as well as being able to make up to 30-degree turns with the units still engaged in the ground.
“Every component that touches the soil rotates, so we have been able to run the VTI in crop, pasture ground, bean stubble, corn stocks, rain, snow and 2 inches of frost, and have never plugged it.”
Although it’s not a chore to look forward to, manure management is now more effective, efficient and safer than ever, thanks to new equipment and new technologies.
Michael Gustafson has written for and about farm equipment companies, their products and dealerships for more than 40 years, including 25 years with John Deere. He lives on a small acreage in Dennison, Ill.