As with many events this year, COVID19 has caused the cancellation of most farm shows, including the Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days. Still, the company that puts on these shows is determined to offer farmers an opportunity to touch base with suppliers and see the latest in crop inputs, livestock management, and farm equipment.
Welcome to the first ever Farm Progress Virtual Experience, or FPVX. The free, information-packed event will be run three days, from September 15th to 17th. The event will be online at FPVexp.com. To register, visit FarmProgressShow.com.
"The beauty of a virtual event is that we will open the virtual gates on September 15th with a slate of field demos and rich content, but once the program is live, farmers can engage the content all year long," says Don Tourte, senior vice president, Farm Progress. "With this event, farmers can stroll virtually through more than 500 exhibits in their own time, and each exhibitor will have valuable new information to share."
The event kick offs with something special: field demonstrations. "We're going to have what may be the most extensive field demonstration program we've ever conducted with corn harvest, tillage, hay, and cattle equipment," says Matt Jungmann, events manager, Farm Progress. "We'll also include a first-look at a range of autonomous tools. And Max Armstrong will be on hand, serving as the host for the event."
As with in-person farm shows, equipment companies will be featuring a wide range of new products at the upcoming virtual event. Following is a quick overview of some of the new tractors, combines, and attachments available now and for 2021.
Tractors
Fendt is introducing two new track tractors including the Fendt 900 Vario MT and Fendt 1100 Vario MT tractors with Fendt iD low-rev engine management; smooth, stepless VarioDrive continuously variable transmission (CVT); and the smooth-riding, patented MTS Smart Ride track system.
The Fendt 900 Vario MT includes three models that range from 380 HP to 431 HP. The AGCO Power 9.8-liter, high-power, low-rev diesel engine mated to a Fendt VarioDrive stepless CVT transmission develops 1,500 foot-pounds of torque at 1,100 rpm.
The Fendt 1100 Vario MT tractors range from 511 to 673 HP with four models including the 1167 Vario MT, the largest two-tracked tractor in the market with 673 HP. It’s powered by a MAN 6-cylinder, 16.2L diesel engine that generates more than 2,000 foot pounds of torque at 1,110 rpm. An innovative steerable hitch is an available option to improve steering and ride when turning with expansive tillage tools and planters.
Fendt is bringing out six models of its 700 Gen 6 tractors. They can adjust for narrow or wide row spacings and feature Deutz 6.06-liter, six-cylinder diesel engines that deliver 144 to 237 horsepower. They also feature the new FendtONE interface that lets operators customize their preferences for each use.
In mid-range tractors, Fendt is introducing its 300 Vario, a fourth-generation tractor with a class-leading power-to-weight ratio and a nimble 13-foot turning radius. Its four models are powered by 4.4-liter AGCO Power engines that range from 100 horsepower to 132 horsepower. The Fendt 314, the largest model in the family, can reach 142 horsepower with the Fendt DynamicPerformance power boost when the task calls for more power.
John Deere has announced several updates and additions to its lineup of 7R and 8R Tractors for the 2021 model year, including the addition of LSB Ride Control, a factory-installed ActiveCommand Steering 2 option, and optional Goodyear Super Single Low Sidewall (LSW) Technology tires on its three largest 8R Tractors.
New to the John Deere 7R Series lineup is the 7R 350, with 350 rated engine horsepower – a 20 horsepower increase over the largest MY20 7R Tractor – and a base weight of 24,700 pounds. The 7R 350 offers the best power-to-weight ratio of any John Deere tractor offered today and comes standard with Triple Link Suspension and Infinitely Variable Transmission (IVT).
Case IH has introduced the new AFS Connect Steiger series tractor — available in Quadtrac, Rowtrac, and wheeled configurations from 370 to 620 horsepower. The redesigned cab features an all-new armrest with ergonomic controls, automotive-grade design elements, and a 12-inch display that is configurable to fit each operator’s needs.
The new Vestrum series tractor from Case IH delivers the comfort and power of a high-horsepower Case IH tractor, while providing maneuverability with premium cab comfort in a compact design. The lineup consists of two models — Vestrum 100 and Vestrum 130 —with a 100 or 130 horsepower rating and a lift capacity of 6,700 pounds. The Vestrum tractor has plenty of power for a variety of applications, such as planting and baling.
Combines
New Fendt IDEAL 10 and 10T Combines have the highest horsepower and the largest separation capacity in North America. They ride on the same nimble 11.5-foot-wide chassis as the IDEAL 9. The wheeled 10 and tracked 10T are powered by a MAN 16.2-liter diesel engine that delivers 790 horsepower. The separation area in the IDEAL 10 is 12 percent larger and harvest capacity is 20 percent greater than the IDEAL 9.
John Deere has added two new models of X Series Combines to its 2021 harvesting lineup. The new X9 1000 and X9 1100 Combines represent the next level of John Deere harvesting performance. For example, the X9 1100 can harvest up to 30 acres of tough, high-yielding wheat per hour and harvest up to 7,200 bushels per hour in high-yielding corn. X Series Combines feature a wide feeder house, dual separator, and the industry’s largest cleaning shoe, that work together to improve crop flow and increase harvesting capacity.
John Deere also has updated its entire header lineup for combines to include new HDR Rigid Cutterbar Drapers, RDF HydraFlex Drapers, CR and CF Corn Heads and a BP15 Belt Pickup. Each is compatible with John Deere X Series and most S Series and T Series Combines.
CLAAS of America has launched the all-new LEXION 6000 Series straw walker combines. The LEXION 6900 and 6800 offer an engineered mix of efficiency, precision, and convenience that excels in crops such as wheat, canola, and grass seed, providing up to 25 percent more throughput with the APS SYNFLOW WALKER threshing and separation system. These are the only combines on the market with an accelerator drum for constant crop acceleration, efficient grain separation, and gentle straw handling.
Grain Carts
Brandt adds the all-new XT-Series carts to its lineup. The new carts feature a unique corner-mount auger design that delivers over eight feet of forward auger reach, over 15 feet of side auger reach, and over 13 feet of discharge spout clearance. The extra reach and clearance ensure clearer forward visibility from the tractor cab to the discharge spout.
Planters
Kinze Manufacturing expands its new high-speed planting technology with the addition of a second 4905 True Speed planter model for the 2021 season. The True Speed system consists of a new high-speed electric meter and seed delivery tube enabling corn and soybean farmers to plant at speeds up to 12 miles per hour while maintaining precise singulation and seed spacing.
Tillage
Case IH has expanded its tillage lineup with the new Speed-Tiller high-speed disk. Designed to create a high-efficiency, agronomically correct seedbed that helps plants thrive, the Speed-Tiller is a true dual-season tool for primary and secondary tillage. It’s built to withstand the harshest soil conditions and is offered in rigid mounted and trailing configurations
Technology
John Deere has enhanced the integrated technology of its new 5R and 6M Utility Tractors to give customers an easy, cost-effective way to view AutoTrac Automated Guidance System information without having to purchase a separate display. AutoTrac enables hands-free steering of the tractor by using GPS coordinates to control the tractor.
New Holland continues pairing its agriculture lineup with its technology to bring operators a greater level of connectivity and productivity. Throughout the first half of 2020, New Holland has introduced connected solutions for its T9 Series tractors, BigBaler 340 High Density, and 300 Series skid steer and compact track loaders.
Farmers Edge has announced a new severe weather detection, notification, and reporting tool. Available through FarmCommand, a digital platform, the tool delivers in-depth reports with critical information required by insurance professionals to make assessments and take action, expediting what is usually a time-consuming process. This first-of-its-kind technology merges field-centric weather data, machine learning, daily satellite imagery, and crop health change detection into one easy-to-use management tool for the crop insurance industry.
Michael Gustafson has written for and about farm equipment companies, their products and dealerships for more than 40 years, including 25 years with John Deere. He lives on a small acreage in Dennison, Ill.