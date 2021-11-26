New off-road vehicles do heavy lifting

When it comes to off-road vehicles, also known as ATVs, UTVs, XUVs or side-by-sides, there’s no lack of choices you can make. I quickly checked out new and used listings and came up with 37 different brands including John Deere, Kubota, Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Polaris and Can-Am.
So many companies are offering so many different models, you could have a difficult time deciding which one would work best for you.
With the introduction of its new ROXOR off-road SXS Series, Mahindra looks to separate itself out from the rest of the side-by-sides on the market today.
Certainly, the new ROXOR’s looks alone does a great job of that, with a more automotive, truck-like appearance. Its stance is wide (60.7 inches) and high (75 inches with 9-inch ground clearance) for greater stability and off-road capabilities. A strong boxed-steel frame covered by a steel body suggests that the ROXOR is designed and built to thrive in harsh conditions. It’s powered by an efficient Mahindra 2.5L, 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine and boasts 144 lb-ft. of torque.
Although its payload capacity is simply functional (349 lbs.), the ROXOR’s towing capacity is impressive — 3,490 lb.
In other words, the new ROXOR is a brawny workhorse.
The ROXOR is fun to drive, too. Earlier this month at the Mahindra ROXOR intro, I was fortunate to test one out over some rough trails on a New Mexico ranch site. Gullies, loose dirt and a sizeable amount of rocks on the trails made for a breath-holding ride at times. Still, the ROXOR skillfully handled it all and gave me a sense of confidence and positive control whenever I came across the rougher terrain.
Rich Ansell, vice president of marketing for Mahindra Automotive North America, notes, “The demand for the ROXOR with farmers and ranchers is strong due to the vehicle’s ability to take on the tough jobs around their property. They already know and like the Mahindra brand because of how successful we’ve been with our tractors, and we intend to build on this strong reputation for tough, easy-to-use products.”
The ROXOR comes in two models — a base machine and one with a cab with heater and air-conditioning — in either black or Mahindra red. Retail prices start under $19,000 for the base unit. There’s a variety of attachments including side steps, a light bar, windscreen and a Warn Winch.
It might take some time, though, before you get a chance to look over a new ROXOR in person. While production has already started in its Auburn Hills, Michigan, assembly plant and models began shipping the first week of November, not all Mahindra dealers will see inventory right away. You can review and build your own ROXOR at www.roxoroffroad.com.
If it’s only about the work and getting chores done, the new Bobcat Toolcat UW53 and UW56 Utility Work Machines are in a different class altogether. Each machine looks somewhat like a side-by-side, but is designed to serve as an all-in-one pickup, compact tractor, loader and work vehicle with the ability to operate over 45 attachments in the front and Category 1 implements in the back.
Attachments include angle blades, box blades, angle brooms, augers, rotary cutters, bucket loaders, chippers, finish mowers, flail cutters, grapples, pallet forks, seeders, snow blades and blowers, spreaders, stump grinders, sweepers, tillers, tine rakes, trenchers and more. You also can add a 3-point hitch, power take-off (PTO), and high- and variable-flow hydraulics for even more attachment versatility.
As for hauling and towing, the UW56 hauls up to 2,000 lbs. of payload and tows up to 4,000 lbs.
All-wheel steering offers exceptional maneuverability in tight spaces. Plus, redesigned all-LED lights, improved corrosion protection, an overhead dashboard with an integrated 5-inch display, and an ultra-comfortable cab combine in these low-profile Utility Work Machine packages.
Granted, the Bobcat UW Series comes at a much higher price point than the Mahindra ROXOR. Both are exceptional machines in their own rights. Both are worth a look. As with all equipment you choose for your operation, it all depends on what you need and how you’ll be using it.
Michael Gustafson has written for and about farm equipment companies, their products and dealerships for more than 40 years, including 25 years with John Deere. He lives on a small acreage in Dennison, Ill.