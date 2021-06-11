New sprayers update precision tech, cab comfort

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, research and development at ag equipment companies stayed active.
There are no better examples of that than the new sprayers and sprayer technologies recently introduced by Hagie and John Deere, AGCO and Apache.
John Deere is now offering an all-new lineup of Hagie Self-Propelled STS12, STS16 and STS20 sprayers. Three new models are available with 1,200- to 2,000- gallon capacity tanks.
“Everything about these sprayers is new, except for the field- proven signature front spray boom,” says Joel Basinger, marketing manager for John Deere. “Hagie’s forward-facing innovation and John Deere’s precision-ag technology have joined forces to advance full-season spraying. If you need to split-apply nitrogen or demand superior late-season fungicide coverage, John Deere and Hagie can help you with an STS sprayer.”
The front boom placement on the STS sprayer reduces the need to constantly turn and look behind the machine during application. John Deere’s AutoTrac RowSense and AutoTrac Vision keep the sprayer in the row for precise product placement.
STS sprayers also feature All-Wheel Steer technology that keeps the sprayer’s tires in the same set of tracks, reducing the potential for crop damage, even when making 90-degree headland turns. They also have up to 76 inches of under-frame clearance so crop disturbance is minimized, and the in-wheel suspension of the sprayer offers up a smooth ride.
You can equip an STS sprayer with one of four sizes of Hagie Hybrid Booms in working widths of 90, 100, 120 and 132 feet that feature Active Wing Roll by Norac that controls boom height when spraying across uneven terrain.
John Deere also has introduced new 400 and 600 series sprayers.
“Each sprayer features a new, larger cab with a choice of three comfort and convenience packages available to fit a variety of needs,” says Basinger. “The 400 and 600 series sprayers turn technology into application quality and enhance machine uptime for customers.”
According to Basinger, the new cab delivers outstanding visibility. Three packages with new lighting options are available. The Ultimate package includes a heated, ventilated leather seat that can swivel up to 24 degrees to the left or right, plus the ActiveSeat II suspension for super-smooth ride. The cab’s optional Category IV filtration system flows continuously filtered air into the cab to help keep the operator’s station clean.
Visibility options include electrically adjustable and heated mirrors, additional cameras and LED lighting packages.
New John Deere See & Spray Select is available for 400 and 600 series sprayers, as well. These sprayers are the first commercially available John Deere models factory-equipped with this advanced spraying technology.
See & Spray Select uses camera technology to detect color differentiation in the field and is ideal for small-grains farmers who manage weed pressure on fallow acres. As the sprayer moves through the field, its cameras rapidly detect only green plants within fallow ground and triggers an application to those plants. See & Spray Select has a similar hit rate to broadcast spraying while applying 77% less herbicide on average.
On the precision plant nutrient delivery side of things,
AGCO recently announced a collaboration with EZ-Drops. The agreement provides AGCO’s RoGator dealers exclusive parts access to Y-Logic, a new dealer-installed premium nutrient delivery system by EZ-Drops for the RoGator LiquidLogic and legacy liquid systems.
“Excess nitrogen negatively affects both the environment and farm profitability,” says Darren Goebel, director of global agronomy and farm solutions at AGCO. “One of the simplest ways to reduce nitrogen without sacrificing yield is to move nitrogen application closer to the time crops need it.”
For late-season applications, the new Apache HS1100 Hydrostatic sprayer is worth a look. It comes equipped with the tallest rear boom in North America that adjusts from 60 to 70 inches on-the-go, four-wheel steering, and slope compensation with back axle correction for better control on hills and headlands. The crab steer mode allows for enhanced mobility in tight places.
R&D continues to be a focus for ag equipment companies, especially when it comes to sprayers and sprayer technology. The results will have a positive impact on the environment and your farm business.
Michael Gustafson has written for and about farm equipment companies, their products and dealerships for more than 40 years, including 25 years with John Deere. He lives on a small acreage in Dennison, Ill.