Planter care before storage smooths year-to-year operation

Here we are, completely immersed into planting the 2021 corn and soybean crops.
The USDA is telling us that this could be a good-sized crop year, with projected corn and soybean acres planted higher than last year. Corn planting is projected at 92 million acres. Last year, 90.8 million acres were planted. Soybeans will see a surge of planted acres, as well, with the USDA expecting farmers to plant 90 million acres of soybeans in 2021, up 6.9 million acres from last year.
Planters are going to be working longer, faster and harder this year, that’s for sure.
While the USDA predictions don’t reach out to the 2022 crop, we can be pretty sure there will be corn and soybeans planted about this same time next year. Of course, the best time to make sure your planter is ready for the 2022 season is to prep it for storage in 2021.
Greg Ackermann agrees. He’s an ag technical communicator for Ziegler Ag Equipment, a 27-location ag dealership representing AGCO, CLAAS and Brandt machinery in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri.
“The thing that sticks in my head when you consider all the benefits for taking care of the planter before you put it away for the year is that any issues you may have had during the season are going to be fresh in your mind,” says Ackermann.
“You’re going to know where to go look. If we were just to park it in the shed and come back next spring, those points of trouble that you may have had may not be as obvious. It’s easy to forget things nine to 12 months later.”
Ackermann suggests that producers keep a writing pad nearby to quickly note any issues as they happen.
“It’s a great idea, especially if it’s something you can’t address right away,” he says. “For example, you might be in a bit of a rush to get the sprayer out. Still, take time to make a note of what you need to look at when you have more time.
“Of course, when you clean out the planter for storage, many trouble areas are going to be a lot more obvious to you.”
Ground engaging parts are worth a look over.
“The biggest area that you want to look at before putting the planter away is anything that’s ground engaging,” says Ackermann. “Look at the openers, gauge wheels and closers. They’re the most prone to wear because of the abrasive contact with the ground. Also, make sure that all hardware is fitting and tight.
“On the central fill side, we don’t see a lot of trouble,” continues Ackermann. “But you do want to check the clean-out areas, including the gaskets on the doors you’re opening when you change varieties, along with the fill lids.
“If everything is cleaned out, an easy check is to go ahead and run the central fill system, then walk around it and check for any air leaks. A leak indicates that you have an adjustment you need to make, or a lid or door seal needs attention, with a gasket that may need replaced.”
On the electronics side of things, Ackermann believes that, as a whole, they’re pretty robust. “You certainly want to look at any of the flex points or rub points on the wiring, though,” he adds. “When it comes to software updates, that’s typically done prior to going to field in the spring. We usually don’t see the latest versions of the software until about a month prior to planting. While this can cause a bit of a scramble, the software updates these last few years have been vetted pretty well.”
Ackermann notes that more of their customers are turning to the dealership to handle post-season planter inspection and repair.
“The biggest benefit to having us come out and do the service is peace of mind,” he says. “We can do what a producer can’t always do: run all the row units on a test stand. We give the customer a print out on how well the unit performs. We can take the unit apart at that time and replace anything that has wear and perhaps isn’t performing correctly.”
If you’re considering having your local dealership handle the post-season planter inspection, Ackermann has a few suggestions.
“What I’d like to see producers do when they’ve finished their last field and are back at the shop is to blow it off and make sure you get all the mud scraped off,” he says.
“A lot of farmers are running liquid fertilizer, so I’d like to see those areas rinsed off with water. The only thing I’d mention if you’re using high-pressure water is that you avoid the wiring connectors and sensors.”
Whether you’re a do-it-yourself type or prefer to have your ag equipment dealership handle inspections and repairs, putting a little time and effort into your planter now will help you start out with a more productive planter next year.
Michael Gustafson has written for and about farm equipment companies, their products and dealerships for more than 40 years, including 25 years with John Deere. He lives on a small acreage in Dennison, Ill.