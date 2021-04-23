Planter prep: Front to back, upgrades focus on emergence

When you take your planter out of storage, getting it ready for field work, you’re actually prepping your crop for a successful season.
To be sure, field prep and proper application of crop care chemicals and nutrition are important, too. However, perfect seed placement, covering and firming are essential to get the crop off to a strong start.
That’s why proper pre-season planter prep is so important, and also why you should consider ways to improve planter performance.
This doesn’t mean you have to buy a completely new planter. In many cases, you might be able to upgrade certain parts of the planter or add attachments that might enhance planter functions.
“As a rule, making sure that the planter is equipped to achieve consistent emergence of seed should be the No. 1 upgrade that farmers look at,” says Bryce Baker, integrated marketing manager for Precision Planting. “Things that impact emergence from front to back of the row unit are row cleaners, downforce, seed firming, depth, and closing.”
“Precision Planting products improve four areas of the planter: the knowledge the operator has on planter performance; the consistency of crop emergence; the consistency of seed placement; and the rate and placement of liquid fertilizer products,” continues Baker. “The various products in each of these four areas improve yields, save costs or reduce stress and time spent doing a job.
“By retrofitting their existing planter, farmers with older planters can improve them without the cost of buying new.”
Baker notes that downforce control, in particular, can offer a great ROI.
“Automated downforce control is the biggest and quickest payback that most farmers will experience,” he says. “Automated downforce control senses the field environment and then automatically adjusts the force applied to each row unit, pushing up and down, to ensure that the row unit has the weight it needs to do two things: maintain depth and set a soil density that allows roots to flourish.”
Precision Planting’s downforce product is called DeltaForce. Other manufacturers offer versions, as well. For example, Schaffert Manufacturing has introduced their 4-Link Force product.
“This system is totally wireless without having hydraulic or air lines running to each row. This can eliminate a lot of headaches at planting time, not having to trace down air lines or hydraulics with leaks,” says Shaffert Manufacturing CEO Paul Schaffert.
“Another nice feature of the 4-Link Force is that each row can be controlled from the cab of the tractor through most all GPS systems on the market.”
Shaffert also recommends his company’s closing wheels as an upgrade.
“Our all-cast Mohawk and Zipper brand closing wheels won’t plug with mud,” he says. “They act like a rototiller, breaking up the side walls and pulling in soil while mellowing the soil around the seed to create an ideal seed bed. Also, as the Zippers rototill the soil, they also compact the soil around the seed, taking out the air pockets.
“Our Mohawk closing wheels won’t pull quite as much soil as the Zipper, but it also does a good job on flatter or slightly hilly ground. If you already have plastic press wheels with tires on the planter, you can save money by installing the Mohawks in the plastic rims you already have.”
Changing out sensors can improve planter and seeder control and performance, too. IntelligentAg probably is best known for their Recon Wireless Blockage and Flow Monitor for air-seeders. The sensors function like stethoscopes, instantly detecting blockages or reduced flow. Durable and long-lasting, these sensors now carry a 10-year warranty. According to the company, new sensors as part of new system sales and upgrades of current sensors qualify for this extended warranty.
A completely new planter may or may not be in the best interest of your operation. Most assuredly, though, upgrades and new attachments can bring new life and better performance to your existing unit.
Michael Gustafson has written for and about farm equipment companies, their products and dealerships for more than 40 years, including 25 years with John Deere. He lives on a small acreage in Dennison, Ill.