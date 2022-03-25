Precision ag comes of age with more input control

Once upon a time (think mid-’90s), yield monitoring and mapping created the coffee-shop buzz in the early days of precision ag. A few years later, hands-free auto-steering took off like a startled pheasant and for many producers was the first real taste of precision.
Fast-forward a couple decades, and today precision farming has become the catch-all bucket for a myriad of technologies — robots, geo-mapping, documentation, Big Data, sensors, drones, connected farm, and a gazillion apps all with the promise of making your operation more efficient, more productive, more profitable … and your life so much easier.
And while autonomous tractors hog the headlines, it’s a difficult chore for anyone to keep out front of the avalanche of new technologies. So here to help are a few precision ag experts with some updates and advice from the front lines.
“Implement guidance is one of the often-overlooked of today’s precision technologies,” said Hunter Vontalge, integrated solutions specialist at Bodensteiner Implement Co., a John Deere dealer in Monticello, Iowa.
“Producers don’t always think about the implement when it comes to guidance. But steering the planter, as an example, has many benefits, especially in strip-till applications where it keeps the planter openers right on top of the tilled strip. It also has benefits for producers who farm hilly or rolling ground,” Vontalge added.
“Active implement guidance on a planter provides much more accurate guess row placement in any kind of challenging terrain. And that makes every operation, like spraying and harvesting, so much more accurate and easier during the rest of the season.”
And it’s not as expensive as you might think, according to Vontalge. Any late-model Deere planter with a Gen 4 display can be retrofitted with guidance.
Vontalge is also seeing customers migrate to AutoPath — the latest generation of guidance from John Deere. Introduced late in 2020, AutoPath uses data collected from the first pass in the field, either planting or strip-till, to establish precise row guidance for all subsequent field passes, no matter the machine type or width of the equipment. AutoPath makes it much easier for operators to find the right row and helps to reduce overlaps and damage to standing crops.
“It’s gaining popularity very quickly,” according to Vontalge. “And it can be activated for around $2,000, making it a very affordable upgrade.”
Although many corn and bean growers in the Midwest have long enjoyed the benefits of satellite-based GPS-assisted-steering systems on their primary field tractors, sprayers and combines, over the past couple years there’s been “a sharp increase in the use of RTK,” according to Marty Topp, precision farming specialist at Titan Machinery, a Case-IH dealer in Grundy Center, Iowa. RTK stands for Real time Kinematic positioning.
That region of Iowa has a large concentration of seed corn producers and strip-till farmers, and they require repeatable, sub-inch accuracy in their operations, according to Topp. As such “most of these customers have all gone to cellular RTK versus the base stations once commonly used with RTK guidance. Producers farming thousands of acres like the fact there are no base stations to move around,” said Topp.
With today’s high fertilizer and seed costs, there’s been a surge of interest in “product control” — variable-rate and prescription applications, according to Topp. Many implements today, including several brands of anhydrous bars, are already equipped with an
ISOBUS controller (meaning it can communicate across brands) and electric-controlled shut-off valves, like the Raven AccuFlow, which allows precise, variable-rate control.
“And with an ISOBUS-ready tractor, it’s relatively easy and inexpensive to unlock the
ISOBUS to enable various task controllers,” added Topp. For example, with an ISOBUS-compatible Case-IH tractor, it only costs $840 to unlock the variable-rate capability — a small price to pay for the potential input cost-savings, especially when putting down pricey NH3.
And maybe best of all, with the ISOBUS-compatible tool, you just plug into the tractor ISOBUS and you can control the tool from any universal monitor right from the cab — no need for any additional harnesses or wiring, Topp explained.
The precision ag technology that’s getting a lot of attention right now is “machine automation,” according to Kyle Kuntz, integrated solutions manager at P&K Midwest, a John Deere dealer in eastern Iowa.
“Self-adjusting machines which adapt to changing conditions or needs automatically” are how Kuntz, who works out of P&K’S Mt. Vernon location, describes this kind of automation.
Examples are high-speed planters which automatically adjust row-unit down-pressure and seeding rates to match planting speed and conditions. Or Deere’s Combine Advisor system, which uses cameras to monitor material in the tailings to automatically compensate for changing conditions — like weeds and heavier residue — to maintain the desired grain quality and loss levels.
Another evolving sensor technology attracting a lot of attention can be found in the new spot-spraying systems like Deere’s new See and Spray and Trimble’s WeedSeeker. By applying herbicide only on targeted weeds, these systems can trim chemical costs by up to 90%, according to information from Trimble. That’s an ROI even your banker can appreciate.
A final thought from Titan Machinery’s Marty Topp: In the business of crop production, yield is the ultimate measure of success.
“It’s the final exam of a season’s worth of inputs,” Topp said.
Getting those inputs right is what precision ag is all about.
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere.