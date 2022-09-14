Utility vehicles get smarter, more capable

If there’s one piece of equipment that deserves an agriculture MVP award, it’s the utility vehicle. It carts your tools, drawbar pins and parts, helps in fixing fence and rounding up stray cows, and shuttles lunch and supper to your harvest crew. It’s hard to imagine a more indispensable machine.
And these days you have more UV choices than ever before as manufacturers keep pumping out new and updated models with a broad range of innovative features and accessories — all with the goal of meeting the evolving needs of farmers, ranchers, hunters, rec property owners and off-road enthusiasts.
Take the Deere Gator. Long known for its rugged, get-’er-done, multi-task personality, the Gator UV can now also play an important role in your precision farming activities.
For 2023, select full-size cab Gator XUVs can be ordered AutoTrac-ready from the factory, which paves the way for hands-free steering. Use it to set A-B lines, flag obstacles, map boundaries or conduct grid sampling. Or attach a sprayer for precise applications with less overlap.
“John Deere is enabling the productivity gains farmers have seen while using AutoTrac technology on their tractors and integrating it into a smaller, more-nimble machine — a Gator Utility Vehicle,” said Maureen McCormack, go-to-market manager for Gator Utility Vehicles for John Deere.
These Gator UVs come from the factory with the necessary wiring harness and brackets to allow you to connect to a 4640 Universal Display or StarFire 7000 GPS receiver (which you probably already own).
The AutoTrac-ready option can be ordered on model-year 2023 John Deere 835/865 cab units including the XUV835M HVAC, XUV835R, XUV835R Signature Edition, XUV865M HVAC, XUV865R, and the XUV865R Signature Edition.
Kawasaki has also released details on the 2023 lineup of its popular family of Mule UVs. The Mule PRO FXT side-by-side — Kawasaki’s top-of-the-line machine — now comes in six trim levels with three- to six-passenger seating. An innovative Trans Cab system lets you quickly and easily transform your Mule from two-row seating to a single row, giving you more cargo space.
The PRO FXT models features a powerful 812cc 3-cylinder, fuel-injected gas engine, a smooth CVT transmission with
electronic-controlled 2WD/4WD and locking rear differential that delivers extra traction when you need it for challenging conditions.
If you don’t need the extra seating available on the higher-
end Mule machines, you might consider the PRO MX. This economy-minded side-by-side offers nimble electric power steering, a plucky 695cc fuel-injected gas engine, and a comfortable fit for two passengers. For 2023, the Mule PRO MX series will be available in four different trim levels to better match customer needs.
And if you’re looking for capacity, capability and comfort, the 2023 Mule Pro Ranch Edition Platinum just might be your machine. Brush guard, headlight guards and a rear bumper are standard and help protect against dings and dents. The Pro Ranch Platinum also includes a Warn VRX 45 winch, quad LED headlights, cast aluminum wheels, and underseat storage bin. Top it off with deluxe leatherette seats, premium color and badging.
American Honda has also announced updates to its top-end Pioneer 700 mid-size side-by-side, as well as the return of the popular FourTrax line of rec/utility ATVs.
The Pioneer 700 builds on its heavyweight reputation with model year ’23 updates that boost performance, increase comfort, and provide more storage. Producers will also enjoy the available dump bed and refined handling.
The 700 will be offered in three different trim levels: deluxe, standard and an all-new Forest version, a top-of-of-the-line model offering premium features and preinstalled accessories. Each trim level can be ordered in either a two- or four-person configuration.
And in case you missed it, Kubota boosted the appeal of its UV lineup last year with the RTV520, an updated gas model offering new styling, more comfort and performance.
Offered in general purpose and deluxe configurations, the RTV520 features a 2-cylinder Kubota engine with electronic fuel injection for easier cold weather starts and more responsive throttle control. It also comes with a variable hydrostatic transmission for smooth and powerful acceleration, improved traction and maneuverability.
“The RTV520 is the perfect utility vehicle for anyone who needs to get work done on their mid- to large-sized property and for commercial operators who need a reliable, quality utility vehicle,” said Jacob Mandoza, Kubota senior product manager, utility vehicles. “The RTV520 is easy to operate with confidence, offers a quiet and comfortable ride, and provides durability at a value price point.”
With such a vast range of new and updated UV/ATV models — loaded with tech and performance-enhancing features — there’s never been a better time to take a test spin.
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere. He resides in Shawnee, Kansas.