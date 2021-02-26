Sustainable agriculture tied to evolving mental health network

In June 1991, a panel of representatives of their fields presented insights about sustainable agriculture and sustainable mental health during the annual conference of the National Association for Rural Mental Health in Pittsburgh.
Let’s look at what was said, with an eye to whether sustainable agriculture and mental health have changed during the past 30 years. Here are the remarks of the panelists in 1991: Paul Johnson, Dr. Gordon Bultena, Jim Chrisinger and myself.
Paul Johnson was a farmer and a former Iowa legislator who authored the Iowa Clean Water Act in the 1970s. He described sustainable agriculture as “working with the land and other resources rather than exploiting them to maximize production.”
Johnson explained, “Sustainable agriculture techniques include intensive crop rotation and management, use of on-farm inputs including farm-produced fertilizer and family labor, intensive cultivation instead of herbicides and pesticides, a blend of crops and livestock which facilitate ecological balance, and contribution of the family members to the community in which they live.”
Dr. Gordon Bultena, an Iowa State University professor of rural sociology, reported the results of surveys that he conducted with his colleague, Dr. Eric Hoiberg, of 1,236 Midwestern farmers, and which compared conventional and sustainable farmers.
The researchers found that sustainable farmers were more accepting of risks than conventional farmers and were more likely to be influenced by environmental and health considerations in their farming methods.
Sustainable farmers considered that possible lower production from their methods was more than offset by improved physical health, reduced job stress, more challenging and satisfying work activities, and more satisfying family and community relations. Sustainable farmers also were more likely to have one or more of their children continue in the farming operation than were the conventional farmers.
Jim Chrisinger, an attorney and former assistant to the director of the Center for Agricultural and Rural Development at Iowa State University, offered the perspective of a policy development specialist.
Chrisinger observed, “Sustainable agriculture and other responses to increased environmental regulation must show that changing farming practices will, in some way ‘pay,’ as well as protect the environment. Environmental impacts must be valued and incorporated into analytical systems which can quantitatively describe the benefits and risks of adopting sustainable agriculture practice.”
As the last presenter and the discussion moderator, my summary included that affirmation of the claimed health benefits of sustainable farming practices is needed. But it is beneficial for rural mental health providers to become informed of the benefits of sustainable agricultural practices because sustainable agriculture offers important information for rural community life.
How have sustainable agriculture and sustainable mental health networks changed since the 1991 panel presentation, if at all? Here is a summary:
- The terms organic farming and regenerative farming have largely replaced sustainable farming.
- Yields of organic crops compare favorably with conventional crop methods.
- The movement toward organic farming is speeding up, mostly fueled by consumer demand, but also by conventional farmers seeking alternative methods of production.
The behavioral health of the agricultural population has become recognized as critically important to the majority of agricultural producers and the general population in order to achieve optimal farm production.
Farm newspapers, radio, television, and websites have helped make talking about mental health issues OK among farmers. The term behavioral health is now preferred over mental health thereby reducing negative stigma about seeking professional assistance and discussing personal issues more openly.
More behavioral health resources tailored for farm people are available than 30 years ago.The federal Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network is one such resource because it facilitates state and local farm crisis telephone helplines, counseling services that are paid for like an Employee Assistance Plan, community workshops about managing farm stress, and training professionals who serve farmers.
Many young educators and providers of services to farmers are choosing careers that help agricultural producers.
Dr. Hoiberg summarized his observations: “There are significant changes that are worthy of restudy over time, such as changing societal norms and values that impact agricultural practices, environmental impacts and mental health.”
In conclusion, it’s fair to say that sustainable farming and sustainable mental health networks have evolved significantly over the past 30 years.
Readers can contact Dr. Mike Rosmann, a psychologist in Harlan, Iowa, at mike@agbehavioralhealth.com.