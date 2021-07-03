Conservation and adaptation at the forefront for agency

The top federal conservation official in Illinois is easily recognized at the many field days and conferences he attends. He’s the one with the long ponytail and gregarious nature. Before the COVID pandemic, he was as likely to be spotted mingling among the farmers he serves as he was sitting at a desk in Springfield.

Ivan Dozier has been state conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service since 2012, leading the Illinois arm of the USDA agency. He oversees 260 employees tasked with implementing environmental policies across the state. In that capacity, he must bridge the divide between government regulators and those who work the land.

He is one of eight children raised on a grain and cattle farm in White County, in southeastern Illinois. With a Cherokee ancestry, Dozier is one of two Native American state conservationists (the other is in Washington state). He served on the agency’s civil rights committee and as president of the American Indian/Alaska Native Employees Association.

IFT: None of your siblings got involved in production agriculture. Did you consider going into farming?

DOZIER: I really did. Even when I decided to go to college I thought I might still try to get back and get into farming. None of my other family members did. But that was right at the time when machinery prices were high and I wasn’t willing to get into debt, so I looked at other things to get involved in agriculture.

IFT: But you still had a desire to work in the industry, didn’t you?