Conservation leader sees place for ag in climate goals

Kris Reynolds of Nokomis, Illinois, is a fifth-generation farmer who works with his family growing corn, soybeans and cover crops on 700 acres in south central Illinois. He first got interested in conservation in 4-H and FFA and has made it his career.
He is Midwest Regional Director at American Farmland Trust. Through his work, he partners with farmers, landowners and other organizations in projects to protect farmland, improve water quality and increase nutrient efficiency in soil health.
IFT: Tell us a little about the mission of American Farmland Trust and how projects have evolved over time.
REYNOLDS: Since our founding in 1980, American Farmland Trust has helped permanently protect over 6.5 million acres of agricultural lands, advanced environmentally sound farming practices on millions of additional acres and helped thousands of farm families make a go of it (primarily through programs that increase farm viability and/or enhance farmland access). Our mission is to protect farmland, promote sound farming practices, and keep farmers on the land.
When I first began working with American Farmland Trust, our programming in the region was primarily focused on the sound farming practices part of our mission. The release of Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy created clear goals for us to target. Our work includes promoting in-field conservation practices on agriculture land that results in the reduction of nutrient losses from non-point agriculture sources. We focus on soil health practices like no-till/strip-till, nutrient management and cover crop practices. We also quantify the environmental and economic benefits of these practices that are adopted on cropland. Our motto, “Saving the land by the acre and by the inch,” was born out of our work on promoting sound farming practices.
We continue that work today, but since that time we have expanded our programming to include farmland protection, smart solar siting and programs focused on women landowners.
IFT: What is something people don’t know about American Farmland Trust?
REYNOLDS: Most people might recognize us from the green “No Farms No Food” sticker, but many might not know that in advance of the 1985 Farm Bill, American Farmland Trust brought agricultural groups and conservation groups together in what became known as the “Conservation Coalition.” The coalition’s work resulted in the creation of the first “Conservation Title” in the Farm Bill and one of its premier initiatives, the Conservation Reserve Program, or CRP. Our organization was also behind the establishment of the Environmental Quality Improvement Program, or EQIP, in 1985. Over the years, many farmers and ranchers have relied upon EQIP for cost-share. Thousands of conservation projects would never have been undertaken without this program.
IFT: How did the introduction of the Illinois’ Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy change your job?
REYNOLDS: The strategy was released during a time when the state had cut funding to conservation districts, the Illinois Department of Ag, IEPA and IDNR. Illinois developed goals for reducing nutrient loss from non-point sources but we had fewer people and financial resources to do it with. Our staff, along with several organizations from conservation, agriculture and environmental groups, began working together towards achieving those goals and improving downstream water quality. We worked together to promote soil health and conservation practices that addressed environmental concerns that existed but also listened to farmers about the challenges they faced in adopting the conservation practices.
We use economic case studies to showcase the economic benefits of soil health practices when adopted on the land. We advocate for increased funding for SWCDs and steward the Fall Covers for Spring Savings: Cover Crop Premium Discount program that provides farmers with a $5 discount on their spring crop insurance bill if they planted fall cover crops.
IFT: How do you keep landowners, farmers and businesses motivated to keep working on conservation when there are so many other distractions in agriculture?
REYNOLDS: It has always been a challenge to have enough financial and technical resources available to educate farmers about the value of conservation on the land and to provide incentives for trying new practices. I believe that we are beginning to see an increased focus on conservation at both the state and national level. Changes in climate have led to more intense and more frequent rainfall events, fewer favorable planting days, and short and long periods of drought. Improving the health of the soil makes the farmer and the land more resilient. Farmers are our stewards of the land, and they want and need to be sustainable so that they can continue to do what they love.
IFT: Has being a certified crop advisor and a farmer yourself helped you in your job?
REYNOLDS: Absolutely! I can talk with farmers about the agronomic successes and challenges of conservation practices and focus on additional benefits of the practices. I use cover crops on my own fields, and so one example is talking with farmers about cover crops’ ability to suppress weeds and identify ways for them to combat herbicide-tolerant weeds.
IFT: What are current conservation and policy issues we should be paying attention to?
REYNOLDS: We need to stay on track when it comes to meeting the targets established in the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy. Honestly, right now, we are falling behind. Climate change is a big factor: More intense rainfall is making it more challenging to reduce nutrients and we see those results reflected in the state’s most recent biennial report.
At the state level we are advocating for the Partners for Nutrient Loss Reduction Act and the Illinois Healthy Soils and Watersheds Initiative (SB3471). This legislation would update the current Partners for Conservation Program and would provide an increase in funding opportunities for local SWCDs. ...
At the federal level we need to expand resources for Climate Smart ag practices and programs focused on additional incentives for cover crops.