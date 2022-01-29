Conservation leader sees place for ag in climate goals

Kris Reynolds of Nokomis, Illinois, is a fifth-generation farmer who works with his family growing corn, soybeans and cover crops on 700 acres in south central Illinois. He first got interested in conservation in 4-H and FFA and has made it his career.

He is Midwest Regional Director at American Farmland Trust. Through his work, he partners with farmers, landowners and other organizations in projects to protect farmland, improve water quality and increase nutrient efficiency in soil health.

IFT: Tell us a little about the mission of American Farmland Trust and how projects have evolved over time.

REYNOLDS: Since our founding in 1980, American Farmland Trust has helped permanently protect over 6.5 million acres of agricultural lands, advanced environmentally sound farming practices on millions of additional acres and helped thousands of farm families make a go of it (primarily through programs that increase farm viability and/or enhance farmland access). Our mission is to protect farmland, promote sound farming practices, and keep farmers on the land.

When I first began working with American Farmland Trust, our programming in the region was primarily focused on the sound farming practices part of our mission. The release of Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy created clear goals for us to target. Our work includes promoting in-field conservation practices on agriculture land that results in the reduction of nutrient losses from non-point agriculture sources. We focus on soil health practices like no-till/strip-till, nutrient management and cover crop practices. We also quantify the environmental and economic benefits of these practices that are adopted on cropland. Our motto, “Saving the land by the acre and by the inch,” was born out of our work on promoting sound farming practices.