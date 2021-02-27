Corn growers have national voice on farm bill priorities

Bill Leigh’s term as Illinois Corn Growers Association president coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic. The central Illinois corn and soybean farmer said the experience was still enjoyable and enlightening.
As vice chair of the National Corn Growers Association’s Risk Management and Transportation Action Team, he got a chance to see infrastructure improvements in person in 2020. He visited Illinois locks and dams while they were under repair and was happy to see the river routes were ready for service at harvest time.
This year, his work at the national level will include efforts to get more needed repairs and improvements done on locks and dams. He will also help set priorities for the 2023 farm bill.
IFT: How did you get started farming?
LEIGH: I was born into it. My mom is a farm girl and my dad is from a family farm. I never knew anything different. I was playing farmer since I was old enough to play. My mom’s family has been farming near Toluca, Illiniois, for at least six to seven generations, since the 1830s.
IFT: Tell us about your farm operation today.
LEIGH: I farm near Sparland, Illinois, in Marshall County, south of Toluca near the Woodford County line with my brother, Mark, and my nephew, Nathan Webster. My son, a lieutenant in the Marine Corps, may come back to farm with us someday. I like the continuity of farm families. Our family used to have hogs but have switched to growing corn and soybeans when the hog equipment got old, and we got older too.
IFT: How did you get involved in the Illinois Corn Growers Association?
LEIGH: I was in Princeton, Illinois, and saw a friend of mine who was on the corn marketing board. He said, “I have a job for you.” That was eight years ago and I’ve enjoyed it.
Last year when I was ICGA president, we learned all kinds of things about working virtually.
IFT: How did you get involved with locks and dams issues?
LEIGH: I didn’t have any perceived notion about what committee to serve on, so I became part of the ethanol action team for a year. Then I got involved with the Risk Management Action Team which worked on the transportation side, including locks and dams and railroads, and on the farm bill planning. I was on the action committee during the repair of Illinois locks and dams in the summer.
IFT: How did the temporary closure of the locks and dams in Illinois affect growers last summer? What impact will it have going forward?
LEIGH: Fortunately it was planned, and we knew it was going to happen so we could plan for it. It should make the locks much more serviceable for years to come. This was maintenance and upkeep. It does not preclude the need for modernization of the locks. We need more 1,200-foot modern locks to meet the demand of river traffic today. This affects the basis price farmers get and helps with export opportunities.
IFT: What else does the NCGA Risk Management and Transportation Action Team work on?
LEIGH: We are looking at the upcoming 2023 farm bill. We’re starting to plan what we want to preserve or change from current farm bill. We are also paying attention to the upcoming infrastructure bill in Congress. It will be key that inland waterways are not forgotten.
IFT: What is your reaction to current higher corn prices?
LEIGH: It certainly has been a nice gift to the farmer. We have to be careful how much we wish for it go up. Eight dollar U.S. corn could be the worst thing to happen to us. But I hope we can capture some profits for next year’s crop in a few months. In China, corn is $10/ bu., so even at $5/bu. our corn is a bargain.
IFT: What other big issues are impacting corn growers today?
LEIGH: Trying to increase or maintain ethanol use is critical. We had a couple of years of subpar yields of crops, and there’s still a lot of corn around. We could have a great crop year again this year and have to find a home for it. We need more education about high octane and lower carbon fuel and a realization this gives consumers a choice for a more climate-friendly liquid fuel. We also need to find more new products that use the corn we grow.
IFT: What is a theme of the Biden administration farmers should pay attention to?
LEIGH: Federally there is lot of discussion around climate. We don’t know yet what policies will be formed. Farmers themselves may not be the beneficiaries. We need a fair way for farmers to get fair value for carbon we sequester or greenhouse gases we reduce.
IFT: What is the best advice you ever got?
LEIGH: When you stop learning, you start dying. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. You may think you know something and you don’t. With subjects like ethanol, you realize there is so much depth to them.
IFT: What do you do in your spare time?
LEIGH: I’m a Bennington Township trustee, Farm Bureau member, was on FS board in the past and spend time with family. I volunteered to coach high school track and cross county when my sons were in high school. After my kids graduated from high school — one is an engineering student Milwaukee and the other a University of Illinois graduate in the Marine Corps now — I still kept coaching. I haven’t done as much lately, but if kids are willing to learn, I’m willing to teach.
IFT: What advice would you offer someone interested in joining an organization?
LEIGH: Don’t be afraid to volunteer. I didn’t go into the Illinois Corn Growers looking to be president, but it became a highlight of my farming career. When the USMCA trade agreement was being finalized, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) called me to let me know she was going to vote for the bill. It wasn’t really me she was calling but the organization (ICGA) and the people who came before. But it was me she talked to. It was an “I’m not worthy” kind of moment to be there in history.
IFT: Any advice you would give an incoming organization president?
LEIGH: Learn all you can. Trust your staff. This isn’t about you. It’s about the organization. There’s a continuity of an organization and you are a part of it.