Corn growers have national voice on farm bill priorities

Bill Leigh’s term as Illinois Corn Growers Association president coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic. The central Illinois corn and soybean farmer said the experience was still enjoyable and enlightening.

As vice chair of the National Corn Growers Association’s Risk Management and Transportation Action Team, he got a chance to see infrastructure improvements in person in 2020. He visited Illinois locks and dams while they were under repair and was happy to see the river routes were ready for service at harvest time.

This year, his work at the national level will include efforts to get more needed repairs and improvements done on locks and dams. He will also help set priorities for the 2023 farm bill.

IFT: How did you get started farming?

LEIGH: I was born into it. My mom is a farm girl and my dad is from a family farm. I never knew anything different. I was playing farmer since I was old enough to play. My mom’s family has been farming near Toluca, Illiniois, for at least six to seven generations, since the 1830s.

IFT: Tell us about your farm operation today.

LEIGH: I farm near Sparland, Illinois, in Marshall County, south of Toluca near the Woodford County line with my brother, Mark, and my nephew, Nathan Webster. My son, a lieutenant in the Marine Corps, may come back to farm with us someday. I like the continuity of farm families. Our family used to have hogs but have switched to growing corn and soybeans when the hog equipment got old, and we got older too.