Mindy Bunselmeyer grew up on a small grain and livestock farm near Farmersville in central Illinois and earned a degree in ag education at the University of Illinois. She served Illinois FFA as state FFA Reporter in 1989-90 and State President in 1990-91. She taught agriculture in Monticello, Illinois, before working a decade for Facilitating Coordination in Ag Education, an Illinois State Board of Education program. She joined the FFA Center as assistant director in 2013, becoming executive director in 2015.

IFT: Tell us a little about your growing up years.

BUNSELMEYER: My parents were 4-H leaders and generated my interest in agriculture and my interest in being involved in ag education in some form. I knew I wanted to do for others in ag education what my parents did for 4-Hers. I have three brothers and 4-H is very much a part of our fabric as a family. In high school, I had a really great agriculture teacher. I give him credit for interesting me in the field. The first seed was planted by my parents and nurtured by my ag teacher. I was set up for success by a lot of people and I’m very thankful for that.

IFT: Even with today’s technology, the printed word is sometimes still important. Tell us about a special letter you wrote or received.

BUNSELMEYER: My grade school principal did not have anything to do with agriculture, but when I got this job, he wrote me a letter congratulating a Farmerville grade school student for reaching her dream. I firmly believe in the written word. I like to write notes. When you use your signature, it adds value, formalizes the thought, and adds strength. Writing is therapeutic, by taking the time to reflective to in a day and age when don’t get to be reflective very often. Writing a note shows how much you appreciate that person in your life.

IFT: What is the best career or life advice you have been given?

BUNSELMEYER: Funny, but true. A fellow teacher in Monticello, who is still a dear friend, told me to “Never make a major life decision after a three-day weekend.” After a three-day weekend, the kids are out of their routine and there’s a certain level of chaos. She was saying, don’t bail when it gets topsy-turvy after school comes back. Don’t jump ship. Next week it will be fine. She cared about me as a young teacher.

IFT: What did you gain from the two terms you served as a state FFA officer in the early 1990s?

BUNSELMEYER: I was so inspired by every classroom I was in as an FFA officer both with teachers, and the students and their SAEs (Supervised Agriculture Experience). That inspiration solidified my decision to become an agriculture teacher and commit to ag education. It solidified my future career choice. As a state officer, I made friendships and built relationships I still have to this day. It was true inspiration from people with the same passion and purpose.

IFT: What is a typical day like?

BUNSELMEYER: There is no typical day and I love that. It’s my job to make sure FFA is accessible for all kids to help them find their purpose and mission and to feel valued. The same as the organization did for me. All the tasks I do are to make them feel welcome, valued, and included so it can change their lives like it changed mine. I don’t have the direct impact to make it life-changing; that happens at the local level with the teacher and student. My job is to make it easier for teachers to do that.

IFT: How are students different today than when you were in FFA?

BUNSELMEYER: There’s more opportunity for a student to stay connected. After a conference we wrote by snail mail — now connectivity with cell phones allows students to connect deeper. With technology, it’s easier to be better informed. I think today’s students have a greater insight. They balance so much more with the social media piece and the fast pace we live in. They are more empathetic and more insightful when looking at one another as they have the world at their fingertips.

IFT: How has the program evolved to stay relevant?

BUNSELMEYER: We remain connected to our industry friends and teachers. The biggest way to stay relevant is to stay connected to the industry that drives us.

IFT: What is the achievement you are proudest of?

BUNSELMEYER: I think teaching in the classroom and being part of students’ everyday lives. I think I was a grounding force for my students. I’ve been proud to be part of a lot of things but I will always go back to teaching as a source for who I am.

IFT: Do students still inspire you?

BUNSELMEYER: Absolutely. All students inspire me including the over-achiever, high achiever, and the student who doesn’t know why they walked into an ag classroom in the first place. They all have leadership characteristics. A truly strong leader can take a step back and can look around the room and see that every person in a classroom or a group brings their own experiences and perspectives that add value to the group. Leaders know and recognize that we all bring value to make our world a better place. It may sound like the Miss America answer, but to me, that’s what makes a strong leader.

IFT: What are you looking forward to?