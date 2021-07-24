Illinois agritainment enterprise rebounds from COVID closures

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — As president of Eckert’s Inc., Chris Eckert carries on a long family tradition and oversees a multi-location enterprise that has grown into one of the premier agritainment businesses in the Midwest.
Eckert’s Orchards, whose origins date to 1837 when Johann Peter Eckert emigrated to the United States from Germany, has grown into a sprawling ag enterprise. There are four farms: Belleville, Millstadt, and Grafton, Illinois, and Versailles, Kentucky. The complex at Belleville is the keystone. In addition to the farm acreage it includes a full-service restaurant, grocery, garden center, orchards and entertainment. Activities at the farms include haunted hayrides, pig races, petting zoos, corn mazes and other attractions. Eckert’s draws as many as 750,000 visitors annually.
IFT: Eckert’s is at its heart a farming operation. But in recent decades it has moved more into the entertainment aspect of agriculture. When did that transition begin?
ECKERT: Initially the original family settlers were typical farmers who relied on grain and livestock and also had some fruit trees and vegetables, which was standard at the time. In the late 1800s, early 1900s it transitioned into a fruit business primarily.
Even going back to the early 1900s, there has always been an effort to find better ways to control pricing. We opened our first roadside stand in 1910 here in Belleville, so it’s not like we were unfamiliar with selling to the public.
IFT: In general, the fruit industry in southern Illinois has gone from a strong wholesale presence to a retail- oriented industry with an emphasis on direct-to-consumer presence. What precipitated that change?
ECKERT: I think the original shift that occurred in the ’70s and ’80s had more to do with interstate highways getting built out, making trucking cheaper. They could bring apples out of Washington and Michigan easier. Grocery consolidation needed larger suppliers. Smaller operations here couldn’t keep up in that world. We were big into the wholesale apple business, but the market was pretty tough.
There is so much that has changed. You can go to a grocery store 12 months out of the year and buy pretty good apples. The days of people buying a bushel of apples to put up for the winter are gone. What we are seeing is continued increase in demand for the farm experience. It’s for the experience, not for the produce. People will come to the farm, ride the wagon out to the orchard, take pictures, then come back and buy apples off the shelves of our store.
We were having more success with the direct market, such as retail and pick-your-own. We opened our first pick-your-own farm in 1963. We saw interest in that so we expanded to our other farms in Millstadt and Freeburg in the late ’60s. But it was really just picking — people coming out to get apples cheap — not agritainment.
In the 1980s, more and more people coming to the farm were picking less and less. It was then that we realized we were in the entertainment business, and started adding petting zoos, concession stands, cutouts and decorations. It was an evolution over years.
IFT: Was the transition natural?
ECKERT: My read on the family is that we by nature have been pretty entrepreneurial and open-minded through the years. It’s a hard business to make money in, so we’ve constantly been searching for something different. The mere fact that we’re fruit growers in Illinois makes us an oddball to begin with. Normal people grow corn and soybeans here. It’s in my family’s culture to do something different.
IFT: Eckert’s has greatly increased the types of crops grown over the past few decades. What all do you grow today, and why has that expanded?
ECKERT: We grow a couple of dozen vegetables, such as peppers, kale, onions, beets, radishes, eggplants, though the biggest are sweet corn and tomatoes. The reason we grow different crops is we are trying to fill a product window. We want things that ripen as early as possible in the spring and go as late as possible in the winter. That’s why we started asparagus a few years ago. Then strawberries became a very good crop for us. Other fruits include blackberries, peaches, apples. But the biggest crop we produce here at Eckert’s is peaches.
IFT: How did COVID-19 affect Eckert’s, and do you foresee long-lasting impact from the pandemic?
ECKERT: Historically we would have about 30,000 kids a year on school tours. Last year that number was zero. I don’t think that’s coming back quickly. I don’t think the field trip program is going to be what it was ever again.
IFT: Is there anything new on the horizon?
ECKERT: We’re planning on adding a hard-cider tasting room and beer garden. We introduced a line of hard ciders this summer that we’re selling at our store. We also will have an outdoor beer garden and live music venue.