Illinois agritainment enterprise rebounds from COVID closures

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — As president of Eckert’s Inc., Chris Eckert carries on a long family tradition and oversees a multi-location enterprise that has grown into one of the premier agritainment businesses in the Midwest.

Eckert’s Orchards, whose origins date to 1837 when Johann Peter Eckert emigrated to the United States from Germany, has grown into a sprawling ag enterprise. There are four farms: Belleville, Millstadt, and Grafton, Illinois, and Versailles, Kentucky. The complex at Belleville is the keystone. In addition to the farm acreage it includes a full-service restaurant, grocery, garden center, orchards and entertainment. Activities at the farms include haunted hayrides, pig races, petting zoos, corn mazes and other attractions. Eckert’s draws as many as 750,000 visitors annually.

IFT: Eckert’s is at its heart a farming operation. But in recent decades it has moved more into the entertainment aspect of agriculture. When did that transition begin?

ECKERT: Initially the original family settlers were typical farmers who relied on grain and livestock and also had some fruit trees and vegetables, which was standard at the time. In the late 1800s, early 1900s it transitioned into a fruit business primarily.

Even going back to the early 1900s, there has always been an effort to find better ways to control pricing. We opened our first roadside stand in 1910 here in Belleville, so it’s not like we were unfamiliar with selling to the public.

IFT: In general, the fruit industry in southern Illinois has gone from a strong wholesale presence to a retail- oriented industry with an emphasis on direct-to-consumer presence. What precipitated that change?