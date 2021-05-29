Illinois native begins 15th year with ethanol research

John Caupert is executive director of the National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center, a position he has held since 2006. The center is located on the campus of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, across the river from St. Louis.

A native of southern Illinois, he grew up on a grain and livestock farm near Pinckneyville and attended SIU-Carbondale, where he earned graduate degrees in agricultural economics and policy.

Caupert’s easygoing, self-deprecating manner belies the qualifications and experience he brings to the leadership position at one of the nation’s premier ethanol research facilities. He spent the first half of his career in the private sector, including a 10-year stint as a contractor with Anheuser-Busch, where he marketed brewers grains. He also worked at St. Louis-based Romer Labs and at the National Corn Growers Association.

IFT: How did NCERC come into existence? And how did it come to be located in Illinois?

CAUPERT: It was born out of the 1996 farm bill. The following year, $14 million was appropriated for bricks and mortar to develop this center. Illinois put in nearly $7 million of matching funds for capital construction. The center opened its doors in October 2003. Three years later — almost to the day — I was named executive director. I was the third. I guess that either proves that I’m not very smart or I’m a glutton for punishment. Anyway, it’s been 15 years and I’m still here.

IFT: Seriously, you are uniquely qualified for the position. How did your prior career prepare you for the leadership role at NCERC?