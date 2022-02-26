Letter to the Editor: Animal abuse reforms needed

I wanted to believe it wasn’t true. The news was shocking, and it happened just a few weeks ago in Black Hawk County, Iowa. Eight hundred baby pigs were starved to death on a factory farm just west of Cedar Falls.
I’m a family farmer. I know what it takes to raise the crops and livestock well. I know what it takes to balance a working landscape with a productive economy. And this situation with the baby pig neglect in Black Hawk County just shows how off-base the factory farm livestock system has become.
The contract operator of this factory farm was arrested on Jan. 10 by sheriff’s deputies for livestock neglect, thank goodness. Any livestock contractor who treats animals this way should be prosecuted. But the county prosecutor charged the owner with only one offense. Why? Because that’s the maximum penalty under Iowa state law.
We’re looking for a very simple fix. Our state leaders, led by Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, can deliver on a better livestock law. All we need is a one word change: delete “not,” so that Chapter 717.2 would read “a person shall be guilty of more than one offense …” This would allow county prosecutors to throw the book at factory farm operators who neglect or abuse their livestock.
The industrial livestock machine in Iowa doesn’t like to be implicated when their failures are exposed like this. Instead, they’d rather blame and ignore the problems they create in our state. But family farmers and rural people know what we need to accomplish to have a more functional, people-powered farm and food economy. We need our livestock to be raised on pasture and barnyards once again, on diversified family farms, where farmers can care for the livestock as they have for generations. We need fair prices for farmers who raise livestock and crops the right way. And we need fair wages and safe and healthy working conditions for farm and food workers.
Barb Kalbach, Adair County, Iowa