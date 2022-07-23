Letter to the Editor: Hunting with semi-automatic rifles a hazard

Over the last years the Iowa Legislature has automatically given hunters whatever they want. More seasons, longer seasons, use of silencers so they can shoot into private property without the resident knowing it, can have loaded and un-cased guns in vehicles so they can quickly shoot out the window, use of snowmobiles and ATVs, night vision equipment, a kill season on mourning doves rammed through at the last minute — just like this use of semi auto rifles to hunt deer and sent to the governor before the ink is dry, before there would be any public opposition to it. They’d legalize the use of helicopters if hunters had them. It’s not any “sport.” In true sport, both side are “equal” and “want” to have a contest. They legislate for the places where their money comes from, and the money doesn’t come from the opposition.
Yes, the use of semi auto long-range rifles does mean a hazard to the public. Their use should be limited to “target practice” where all bullets go into a good back stock and not sprayed all over the community.
The Iowa Legislature would let hunters use machine guns if they had them.
Herman Lenz, Sumner, Iowa