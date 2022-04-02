Letter to the Editor: Price fixes will be passed down

Your article dated Feb. 19 titled “Beef giant JBS to pay $52.5 M to settle price-fixing lawsuit” was no surprise.
My husband and I have raised cattle for years and even raised hogs for quite a few. The hogs went by the wayside when we moved our operation and we downsized after we weathered the 1980s and decided banks and government were preaching get big or get out. We bought a farm we could raise our kids on and work after we came home from our in-town jobs. Health insurance was a driving factor.
Farming is a lifestyle that means more than making money. It’s looking to the future but also the past. And speaking of the past, how many times have we had some form of government or special interest group decide to “look” into price manipulation of markets only to find no wrong doing? Will consumers who spent hard-earned wages for these products see any relief? Maybe no one has mentioned this concept, but stores and wholesalers can pass along this cost to consumers. The farmer is given what he’s bid that day and must pay their bills with that. They have no one to pass the charge for feed, electricity, heat, vet bills, fuel, seed, equipment, etc. on to.
Per the White House figures, gross margins on beef were up 50% and net margins up 300% last year. Not sure where they got their figures, but while processors (at least the four major ones that control most meat in this country) were crying about the pandemic and how it affected them, they passed on the cost. How are you doing on the farm with fuel, food, insurance, electricity, and equipment going up?
Of course, JBS will pass its legal fees on down the line so we will pay one way or another. If we have learned anything, we need COOL (country of origin labeling) to show where the beef is coming from, better tracing of meat, and when these companies are caught bribing inspectors or recalling meat, someone should be accountable. CEOs of these companies need to be accountable, isn’t that why they get paid millions of dollars? Or is it so they find ways to make more money off the hardworking farmer/ranchers in this country and the world?
Theresa Reiter, Stitzer, Wisconsin