Iowa’s three big wigs, Senators Grassley and Ernst and Governor Reynolds, have all written to EPA administrator Wheeler complaining about waivers to small refiners. They think the government should be allowed to dictate how they produce fuel.
- Who owns the plants we noble corn growers want to control?
- Is the monoculture that ethanol mandates good for our soil? What happens when a disastrous blight devastates a farm culture with so little diversity?
- What if our cropping decisions were based on real supply and demand instead of a deal between lobbyists and politicians?
- Since when does the Constitution authorize the government to tell refiners what they can put in their fuel?
Until it is sold, it is their fuel. What about our own property? The precedent set by the Renewable Fuel Standard opens the door to infinite control of our lives by a majority of ignorant, selfish and influential scam artists.
Karl Marx, whether they realize it or not, is the hero of many politicians today. Marx coined the term capitalism as “private ownership of the means of production.” Republican and Democratic politicians ignore their oath to support and defend the Constitution when telling private business what they can do with their own property.
The Founders based the design of our government on the sanctity of private property because keeping what we earn makes us more productive.
A refinery doesn’t actually own property if the government can tell them how to use it.
Politicians who are responsible for dictating the use of private property are thieves and should be in jail. The ones who claim it is to counter subsidies to oil interests are lazy as they simply pile on more distortions instead of eliminating destructive handouts.
Fritz Groszkruger
Dumont, Iowa