Meteorologist goes from the farm to the TV studio

In a way, meteorology has been a way for Jim Rasor to stay on the farm, though he’s a long way from it.

His path to becoming chief meteorologist at the southern Illinois ABC affiliate WSIL-TV was routed through agriculture. Rasor grew up on a small, diversified farm, and was looking for a way to continue in agriculture once he left home. The family spread wasn’t big enough to support him, so he studied weather forecasting to help other farmers. He’s been doing it for more than three decades.

He received a two-year degree at Western Kentucky University and finished his education at the University of North Carolina in Asheville. He began his career in 1986.

IFT: Tell us about growing up on the family farm.

RASOR: I was raised in Indiana on a farm down in the good dirt, in the flood plain on the Ohio River. When I was a little bitty guy we had cattle and hogs. I had a great-grandmother who ran a full chicken house, eggs and meat. We were small. My grandfather, who did most of the farming, got older and tired. That’s what led me to leave. I would have stayed on the farm my whole life. I loved that lifestyle, but I was also wise enough to see that no more ground that we had, it wasn’t going to support multiple generations. I had to find something off the farm.

IFT: You trace your career choice in meteorology to your grandfather’s farm. How did that come about?

RASOR: It’s a long, corny story, but it came down to what I felt I could do to make a difference. I had seen the impact of bad forecasts and what it meant to my grandfather, such as lost time, lost diesel fuel and other things. Back in the days when we tilled everything, you run all day on a forecast that it’s not going to rain, then come back tomorrow to plant. Then it rains that night, and you’ve lost a whole day. I honestly went to school to do what I could to help farmers get better forecasts, and ideally to help their farming operations be successful.