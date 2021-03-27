Meteorologist goes from the farm to the TV studio

In a way, meteorology has been a way for Jim Rasor to stay on the farm, though he’s a long way from it.
His path to becoming chief meteorologist at the southern Illinois ABC affiliate WSIL-TV was routed through agriculture. Rasor grew up on a small, diversified farm, and was looking for a way to continue in agriculture once he left home. The family spread wasn’t big enough to support him, so he studied weather forecasting to help other farmers. He’s been doing it for more than three decades.
He received a two-year degree at Western Kentucky University and finished his education at the University of North Carolina in Asheville. He began his career in 1986.
IFT: Tell us about growing up on the family farm.
RASOR: I was raised in Indiana on a farm down in the good dirt, in the flood plain on the Ohio River. When I was a little bitty guy we had cattle and hogs. I had a great-grandmother who ran a full chicken house, eggs and meat. We were small. My grandfather, who did most of the farming, got older and tired. That’s what led me to leave. I would have stayed on the farm my whole life. I loved that lifestyle, but I was also wise enough to see that no more ground that we had, it wasn’t going to support multiple generations. I had to find something off the farm.
IFT: You trace your career choice in meteorology to your grandfather’s farm. How did that come about?
RASOR: It’s a long, corny story, but it came down to what I felt I could do to make a difference. I had seen the impact of bad forecasts and what it meant to my grandfather, such as lost time, lost diesel fuel and other things. Back in the days when we tilled everything, you run all day on a forecast that it’s not going to rain, then come back tomorrow to plant. Then it rains that night, and you’ve lost a whole day. I honestly went to school to do what I could to help farmers get better forecasts, and ideally to help their farming operations be successful.
IFT: Giving forecasts in a studio setting wasn’t your original goal, was it?
RASOR: No, I had a dream. There was only one way to do it, and that was to be a consultant. That was an enormous flop that went absolutely nowhere. I worked as a farm hand and in construction. Then this little TV station in southern Illinois called and said ‘We need you to fill in for a while; our guy just quit.’ I came over here not expecting to stay.
The first public talk I did was to a group of farmers that met monthly. We sat down and talked weather and farming, and a lightbulb went on. I was now able to talk to the group I wanted to, to make myself accessible to the group that I wanted to help, and I didn’t have to charge them a dime. As much as I wasn’t interested in being on television, it was a way for me to do what I wanted to do, and I’ve been here ever since.
IFT: How has weather forecasting improved?
RASOR: What drives me crazy is that we’re much better in that 24- to 48-hour time period, but that doesn’t mean we’re that much better in that six- to 10-day period. Or certainly the 10- to 14-day period. So much of the media now presents it that it is the same forecasts. We’re giving you the ammunition to come after us because we are pretty good at believing that time period where we’re pretty darn good, but we’re going out into a time period where — quite honestly — we’re not very good at all.
IFT: Have advancements in agricultural technology made forecasting more critical for farmers?
RASOR: I would almost argue the other way because of the advancements in hybrids. We’ll have marginal- weather years and someone will say he had the best year ever. Those advancements are helping level the field a little bit.
IFT: What are your thoughts on climate change, especially regarding agriculture?
RASOR: We certainly have seen changes in the weather where we see fewer days of rain but bigger totals. We all know we’re dealing with more runoff and muddy conditions, then dry spells. We can’t go by our annual or in some cases even our monthly rainfall compared to normal. We get so many rainfalls now in excess of an inch. A half of that is going to be runoff. Some will look at rainfall and say we had a normal year so we should be OK. The fact is, it was dry for 14 days and in one day it rained 2.5 inches and most of that ran off. It’s in my rain gauge but not in my soil. We’ve got to come up with a better way of talking about these medium-range dry spells and these enormous rain events that we’re seeing more of.
IFT: How else is changing climate affecting farmers?
RASOR: Our afternoon highs aren’t necessarily getting any warmer, but our lows are getting much lower. When we add draining, we need to add a lot more than we did 30 years ago because this cycle is going to continue.
IFT: You speak at a lot of ag events. Will that continue after you retire?
RASOR: I hope that when I leave television that the people at least appreciated my trying and will continue to stay in touch. I hope I get to speak at some of these events. I’m looking forward to hanging onto that even more than staying on television. I will leave television someday. I will never stop forecasting. I can make the same forecast I’ve been making forever and make it without charge. Back in the ’80s when I was going to college, now I can sit down and just have that dialog. I’m really looking forward to that.