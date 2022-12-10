New national FFA president continues family legacy

Andrew Seibel is the third generation of his family to be active in the Virginia Tech FFA but first to be elected national FFA president.

Andrew and his sister Tess are also the first brother and sister to hold national FFA office. He serves as FFA president for 2022-23 and she was Eastern Regional vice president 2019-20. The siblings, of rural Roanoke, Virginia, are part of a third-generation farm growing wine grapes and raising beef.

IFT: How did you get involved in FFA?

SEIBEL: My dad was an agriculture teacher before he became the state executive secretary for Virginia FFA. I grew up around blue jackets and it was something I looked forward to. It started with my grandpa who was a member, and my dad holds a state position. My sister and I have both have held national offices, and I have another sister in state FFA. It’s a huge legacy. Each generation has moved it forward, starting with my grandfather. I have my middle initial “H” on my blue jacket as a cool way to honor my grandpa.

IFT: What are the biggest issues for the FFA program in Virginia?

SEIBEL: Virginia has same challenges of recruitment and retention of qualified agriculture teachers, as it is across the nation. It hit me like a ton of bricks when I was working on the background checks on teachers attending the state convention in Virginia. For many, it was their first state convention, so that means they have been hired in the last three years. Many are young and starting out.

IFT: How has FFA helped you in your career and life goals?

SEIBEL: I would say FFA made me more confident in my own abilities and where my talents can take me. Right now I’m not sure what I want to do with my life, but I know I will be a more refined version of myself. This organization has helped me make my life more impactful than it could have been before.

IFT: What is your proudest achievement so far?

SEIBEL: It came a couple of years back at a leadership camp. Turner Trice is Virginia state camp director who served FFA for 56 years and received state and national honors for his leadership. I admire that man and I received the leadership award named after him. It is an honor to be elected to state and national FFA office, but I am especially proud of the Turner Trice Leadership Award.

IFT: What are your duties as National FFA president?

SEIBEL: All six of us elected officers sit on the FFA Board of Directors. We are the student voice at the national level. We travel to state events, make school and industry visits including to large companies like John Deere. We go to Washington, D.C., not as a political group but to have a voice in education and agricultural issues. I was at the White House this past Monday attending the pardoning of the Thanksgiving turkey. It was an honor to be on the White House lawn only a month after being elected. The reason we go is for the 850,000 students we represent.

IFT: What is one of your goals while in office?

SEIBEL: I am hoping to start a blog to share the spotlight we’ve been so blessed to receive. I want every FFA member who wears a blue jacket to be themselves and go on their own journey. FFA is a big part of my story with my parents and family involved, but I realized my own journey is different and I need to be myself. FFA is big enough for everyone — all you need to be is authentic.

IFT: What are you most looking forward to this year?

SEIBEL: I’m looking forward to the annual convention in November in Indianapolis where 70,000 blue jackets will celebrate our accomplishments. Most of the state offices at the upcoming convention served at the state level during COVID. This will be a big event for them. I’m looking forward to finishing school this semester and am ready to take the next two semesters off from Virginia Tech to carry out my FFA duties. I will be heading to Florida in December, working in Indy until the end of January and then we officers will be going to South Africa in February. Still, going home to the Virginia state convention will be a highlight. I never got to take the stage as a state officer because of COVID and I can participate as a national officer. I will be able to have a moment at our home state convention. I’m so excited about that already.

IFT: As you ease into your new role, what has surprised you most?

SEIBEL: I always dreamed of the moment of being elected. But now that it has happened, I feel like the same old Andrew. It’s so surprising to face that goal for so long and then it happens. I’ve talked to past national officers and it takes decades to comprehend the impact you actually have. My dad graduated in 1985 and he still remembers the first national officer he met. It’s so humbling. This position can change the trajectory of people’s lives. I want to use it for good.

IFT: What is the biggest myth or misconception about FFA?

SEIBEL: I would say that some people think it is just for production ag kids. But truly, everyone has a right to put on a blue jacket if they want. FFA started as Future Farmers of America, but has expanded for all. Supervised Agriculture Experience, SAE, projects are a core of the program for both those with and without farm background. One student’s SAE was about the heating and cooling of concrete and how it affects cities and farms. The door is wide open to all

IFT: What is FFA’s job over time?