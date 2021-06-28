Organic leader sees funding, label issues affecting industry

Lori Stern is the executive director of the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service, better known by its acronym MOSES.

Stern grew up in Wisconsin but spent 20 years in the Pacific Northwest before coming back to Wisconsin, where she ran a small farm and restaurant which specialized in localized food. She became executive director of MOSES last fall and helped guide it through the COVID-19 pandemic.

IFT: First of all, what is MOSES?

STERN: MOSES specializes in farmer- to-farmer education. It really started out as the Upper Midwest Organic Farming Conference in 1990, and MOSES was formed in 1999. The conference is still our big event, but we also host field days and have a mentoring program. The focus is on organic production, and it consists of mostly small- to medium-sized farms.

IFT: How did COVID-19 impact the organization and its members?

STERN: For the organization, the meeting and our field days last year became online events. The good news is that we had really high attendance doing it that way, but now that things are opening up we will need to decide what to change back and what to keep.

As far as our members are concerned, it was a strange year. A lot of the CSAs sold out because of increased demand. But some farmers markets were closed and many restaurants closed at least for a time. I still ran a restaurant when COVID started, and I felt terrible about not being able to buy and use the foods my providers had. In some cases, corporate kitchens and food banks took up the slack, but the pandemic exposed a lot of inequities in agriculture, as well as problems with our supply chain. Meat processing was one example. The meat lockers were swamped. We at MOSES tried to help. Farmers really just want to grow the food.