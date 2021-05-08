Soybean leader talks about innovations and in-person events

Dan Farney is the chair of the United Soybean Board. As such he leads the 78-member board that helps decide how the national soy checkoff dollars are spent.
The Morton, Illinois, corn and soybean farmer started farming as a youth with his father in Tazewell County and never quit. He is also active with the Tazewell County Farm Bureau and his local church.
IFT: How did you started farming?
FARNEY: I grew up on a farm in central Illinois and helped my dad. I loved helping him and driving tractors. We planted soybeans, corn and raised a few milk cows in my younger days. After high school, Dad and I farmed together and built a grain system, including a grain leg, a pit, an overhead bin and storage bins. I built a house on the same property and lived there for many years with my wife, Mary, where we raised our son and daughter.
IFT: Tell us a little about your farm today.
FARNEY: I grow a soybean and corn rotation and bring all my grain home to dry and store, hauling it myself to nearby river terminals after harvest.
IFT: How did you get involved with United Soybean Board?
FARNEY: I was involved in my local Farm Bureau in Tazewell County when I was asked to be a director for the Illinois Soybean Association. I enjoyed volunteering for the ISA board for six years. ISA nominated me for one of the four positions that Illinois has on the United Soybean Board and I have served here for seven years.
IFT: How does the soybean checkoff work for farmers?
FARNEY: Basically, everyone who grows soybeans invests one half of 1% from the sale of their soybeans into the checkoff fund. Half of these checkoff funds go to their state soybean board and the other half go to the United Soybean Board. All these funds, state and national, are used for education, research and promotion, which bring value back to the soybean farmer. By law, none of these funds can be used for lobbying.
IFT: What does the job of USB chairman entail?
FARNEY: I and 77 other soybean farmers direct the work of the USB checkoff investments. I chair the board meetings, chair the executive committee meetings and meet with staff. Basically, I try to be a communicative liaison between the farmers and the staff to carry out the vision of the board.
IFT: How has the pandemic affected the work you do and that of the board?
FARNEY: All meetings since February 2020 have been virtual, which was quite a challenge with a huge learning curve for many. We are currently planning a hybrid — in person and virtual — meeting for June. And, our annual July board meeting is also being planned that way.
IFT: What are the biggest issues for soybean growers today?
FARNEY: Farmers as a percentage of the general population keeps growing smaller. The checkoff gives the farmers a voice to reach out and educate the general public. Another great thing about the checkoff is that it gives soybean farmers the ability to keep making innovative investments which will help keep soybean farming sustainable into the future.
IFT: Which USB projects are you most excited about?
FARNEY: We continue to research new uses for soybeans and soybean oil. There are some amazing soybean oil industrial uses on the horizon. Some of these uses are a dust suppressant for gravel roads, in Goodyear tires, in Sketchers shoes, and a concrete durability enhancer. In addition, high oleic soybean oil not only can be used for food, but also as a binder in asphalt and as a motor oil. I am told there are over a 1,000 different uses for soybean oil.
IFT: What are you most looking forward to in 2021?
FARNEY: I’m looking forward to meeting in person. Farmers are a great group of people and getting to know farmers from other states and learning about how they do things is definitely a perk of being on the United Soybean Board.
IFT: What is something we should be thinking about for the future?
FARNEY: One of my biggest goals is to continue to look for new uses for soybeans to keep increasing demand. I feel this is important and will continue to return profits to soybean farmers long into the future.
IFT: What is the best advice you were ever given?
FARNEY: “It’s all about working together.” I’ve found this to be helpful when working with others in committees, etc. This can also be a crucial factor in working together with other farm organizations, whether it be at the local, state or national level.
IFT: Anything else you would like to share with us today?
FARNEY: Investing my time with soybeans and soybean farmers has been quite enjoyable. Listening and working with others is never a waste of time and produces great benefits with lasting implications.