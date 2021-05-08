Soybean leader talks about innovations and in-person events

Dan Farney is the chair of the United Soybean Board. As such he leads the 78-member board that helps decide how the national soy checkoff dollars are spent.

The Morton, Illinois, corn and soybean farmer started farming as a youth with his father in Tazewell County and never quit. He is also active with the Tazewell County Farm Bureau and his local church.

IFT: How did you started farming?

FARNEY: I grew up on a farm in central Illinois and helped my dad. I loved helping him and driving tractors. We planted soybeans, corn and raised a few milk cows in my younger days. After high school, Dad and I farmed together and built a grain system, including a grain leg, a pit, an overhead bin and storage bins. I built a house on the same property and lived there for many years with my wife, Mary, where we raised our son and daughter.

IFT: Tell us a little about your farm today.

FARNEY: I grow a soybean and corn rotation and bring all my grain home to dry and store, hauling it myself to nearby river terminals after harvest.

IFT: How did you get involved with United Soybean Board?

FARNEY: I was involved in my local Farm Bureau in Tazewell County when I was asked to be a director for the Illinois Soybean Association. I enjoyed volunteering for the ISA board for six years. ISA nominated me for one of the four positions that Illinois has on the United Soybean Board and I have served here for seven years.