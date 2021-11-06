Stewardship group leader happy to see bipartisan ag policy

For five years, Liz Stelk has served as executive director of Illinois Stewardship Alliance. She and her husband, David, are raising two their two sons, a 4- and a 5-year-old in suburban Homewood in Cook County in northeast Illinois. They have a big garden, chicken coop and horse barn ready for 4-H livestock projects.

IFT: For those who might not be familiar with the Illinois Stewardship Alliance, please tell us about it.

STELK: The organization was founded nearly 50 years ago. Since our inception, the alliance has advocated for state and federal policies that keep family farmers on the land. Our vision is an Illinois where farmers earn a living responsibly stewarding the land and feeding our communities; people can easily and affordably find and buy local food that aligns with their values; and we all enjoy vibrant, resilient and healthy communities.

The alliance is based in Springfield with members in 65 Illinois counties. Our members reflect the diversity in the food and farm movement: growers, eaters, retailers, chefs, nutritionists, etc. Farmer-members are both direct-market and conventional produce, grain, and livestock farmers, many certified organic, but not all.

IFT: What is your background and experience and connection to agriculture?

STELK: I grew up in the southwest Chicago suburbs in a union household. My dad was a carpenter and about as far from agriculture as you can get. I went to school at the University of Illinois at Springfield to study policy. I worked as a union organizer and then after a particularly challenging legislative campaign, I volunteered to work for a season on a small organic produce farm in Montana through World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms (WWOOF).