Rural residents in four Midwestern states strongly support ethanol and biofuels but aren’t convinced that President Trump is doing enough on those issues, according to a survey released Aug. 6 by Focus on Rural.
When asked how they view renewable energy and biofuels, support was high among those surveyed, with over 80 percent of the respondents in Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan saying that renewable energy and biofuels are a good thing.
Focus on Rural is an organization formed by several prominent Democratic farm leaders in 2017, in part to encourage Democratic candidates to focus on rural issues. The group is led by former Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Patty Judge and former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.
Farmers and rural residents still care about jobs, health care, education and infrastructure, according to Judge.
And when asked who would do a better job for people living in small towns and rural areas, 51 percent said Democratic candidate Joe Biden would, while only 35 percent favored President Donald Trump on those issues. In Iowa Biden led on that question by a 47-to-40 margin.
The survey of 800 voters in four states was conducted by David Binder Research.