AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump thanked farmers Jan. 19 for supporting him through a trade war with China as he promoted a “phase one” China deal and new North American trade agreement he said will massively benefit farmers.
“We did it,” Trump said, recalling his campaign promises to improve America’s trading relationships with other countries.
During his address to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s convention, Trump said he has strong support among farmers following his signing of a preliminary trade deal with China.
When Trump spoke to the American Farm Bureau Federation last year, he urged farmers to continue supporting him even as they suffered financially in the fallout from his trade war with China and a partial shutdown of the federal government. His follow-up speech at this year’s convention in Austin, Texas, gave him a chance to make the case to farmers that he kept promises he made.
He thanked farmers for staying “in the fight.”
“You were always with me,” Trump said. “You never even thought of giving up and we got it done.”
He signed a preliminary trade deal with China at the White House Jan. 15 that commits Beijing to boosting its imports of U.S. manufacturing, energy and farm goods by $200 billion this year and next. That includes larger purchases of soybeans and other farm goods expected to reach $40 billion a year, the U.S. has said, though critics wonder if China can meet the targets.
In Austin, Trump described the trade agreement with China as “groundbreaking” and said, “We’re going to sell the greatest product you’ve ever seen.”
The same week, the Senate voted overwhelmingly in favor of the U.S.-Mexico-
Canada Agreement, a successor to the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement. The administration designed the new agreement to return some factory production to the United States, mostly automobiles.
Trump said in Austin that U.S. farmers will also benefit under USMCA, which he said will “massively boost exports.”
NAFTA had triggered a surge in trade among the three countries, but Trump and other critics blamed it for U.S. job losses brought about when American factories moved production south of the border to take advantage of low-wage labor in Mexico.
The House passed the deal in December. Trump said he would sign it after he returns from a trip to Europe.