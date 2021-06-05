U.S. pork industry focuses on FAD tracking and research

Gary Asay owns and manages Asay Farms, a wean-to-finish operation in Illinois that markets 9,500 hogs annually. He also raises corn and soybeans.

Asay most recently served on the Illinois Pork Producers Association board of directors and was a director for the National Pork Producers Council. He is an Operation Main Street speaker, as well as a member of the Illinois Soybean Association and the Illinois Corn Growers Association.

IFT: It’s been more than a year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. How have producers weathered this year?

ASAY: We’re definitely in a better place now than we were a year ago. Many slaughtering facilities were experiencing slowdowns or closures, and a lot of pigs were backing up.

But something that dawned on me a little later during this is never underestimate the ingenuity of pig farmers. We’re thinking there’s going to be a lot of pigs euthanized, and there were pigs euthanized, more than we’d like, but not as many as we thought were going to be. Lots of producers slowed hogs down with the feed and found extra facilities to hold those hogs where needed. Then the pigs were sold in smaller groups and individuals. They moved them so they didn’t have to be euthanized. Not as many sows were bred, and litter numbers were trimmed down early on to decrease the backlog there. Producers used a lot of different methods to get through this, and it wasn’t as bad as it could have been as far as euthanasia due to the ingenuity of pork producers.