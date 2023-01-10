Right to repair deal reached with Deere

The adoption of battery electric and hybrid electric vehicles is part of a larger effort to reduce gasoline consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Light-duty vehicles, the majority of which use gasoline-powered internal combustion engines, account for more than half of energy consumption in U.S. transportation and a significant amount of greenhouse gas emissions. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA 2022b) projects the share of new vehicle sales captured by battery electric and hybrid electric vehicles will grow from 8% in 2021 to 21% in 2050 as consumers turn away from internal combustion engine vehicles.