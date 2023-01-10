 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Right to repair deal reached with Deere

Deere tractor

Deere & Co. gave operators the right to repair on Monday, allowing farmers to make repairs on their equipment without needing to go to a dealership.

(Bloomberg) - Deere & Co. reached a deal with an agriculture industry lobbying group to allow farmers and ranchers to repair their own equipment, a step toward resolving a long-running dispute between the company and its customers as tractors and other tools of the trade become increasingly modern.

The agreement with the American Farm Bureau Federation, signed at the agriculture lobbying group’s convention in Puerto Rico Monday, ensures that farmers get access to diagnostic and repair codes as well as manuals and product guides, according to a joint statement. It also allows farmers to buy tools directly from Deere and get assistance from the company when ordering products.

People are also reading…

Farmers have long campaigned for the right to repair their own equipment as the technology has become increasingly complex. The company has maintained it needs to control access to its software to ensure that its products operate safely and protect its intellectual property.

A study by the Public Interest Research Group last year found that Deere, which has 53% of the US large tractor market, has just one authorized dealership chain for every 12,018 farms and every 5.3 million acres of American farmland, according to PIRG.

“A piece of equipment is a major investment,” federation president Zippy Duvall said in a statement. “Farmers must have the freedom to choose where equipment is repaired, or to repair it themselves, to help control costs.”

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lower gasoline demand seen impacting corn market

Lower gasoline demand seen impacting corn market

The adoption of battery electric and hybrid electric vehicles is part of a larger effort to reduce gasoline consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Light-duty vehicles, the majority of which use gasoline-powered internal combustion engines, account for more than half of energy consumption in U.S. transportation and a significant amount of greenhouse gas emissions. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA 2022b) projects the share of new vehicle sales captured by battery electric and hybrid electric vehicles will grow from 8% in 2021 to 21% in 2050 as consumers turn away from internal combustion engine vehicles.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News