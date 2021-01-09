Central Illinois likely to see moisture before planting season

The prediction of a little wetter than normal winter is good news for farmers in parts of central Illinois this year. Drier parts of northeast Illinois are likely to get some rain they need as well.

At the same time, the threat of spring flooding in southern Illinois appears to be less than in the last two years, according to an Illinois meteorologist and the state’s climatologist.

Certain parts of central Illinois are showing moderate to severe drought, said Trent Ford, Illinois State Climatologist. It was the big news before Christmas when the new drought map was released Dec. 24.

However, the same area appears to be in line for above-average rainfall this winter.

“It’s good to see that, because there has been persistent dry weather in parts of central Illinois,” he said.

Moderate drought conditions are seen from Sangamon to Will counties, including parts of McLean and Logan counties.

Severe drought, described as D2, colors the map in parts of Sangamon, Logan, Macon and DeWitt counties — basically east of Springfield to Decatur, Ford said.

It’s been very dry — below 60% of normal rainfall for six months, he said.

“Hopefully that will fade by the time we get to the growing season,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Kirk Huettl. He notes the area of Illinois in severe drought is small.

Farmers will want to see some of the soil moisture deficit replenished before planting, Ford said.

“We would benefit here from a slightly wetter than normal winter,” he said.