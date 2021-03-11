Drought worry grows as weather patterns develop

If you didn’t like the weather during last year’s cropping season, chances are you aren’t going to like it this year.

Similar weather patterns in the Midwest are likely to return with more dryness where it was dry and wet weather where it was wet last year, Bryce Anderson, DTN senior ag meteorologist, told attendees at the virtual Community Classic March 3.

Fields west of the Mississippi will likely be hot and dry this summer, while southern Illinois will likely be wet at planting time again this year.

Again, weather patterns show the potential for severe storms, possibly high winds and hail, Anderson said.

Last year, along with the lack of rain, temperatures across most of the Midwest were 1 to 6 degrees higher than average. Then the derecho blasted across the Midwest on Aug. 10 with 100 mph winds in parts of central and eastern Iowa.

All those weather conditions combined with strong grain exports set the stage for the USDA report last fall that sent corn and soybean prices rapidly upwards, Anderson said. Several market analysts at Commodity Classic said these kinds of prices are likely to stay a couple of years with some bouts of volatility.

Anderson’s forecast was similar to the market forecast with a second year of drought in certain areas and widespread volatile weather.

Dryness will likely return to western Iowa and the Central Plains, he said. Rainfall potential in the eastern one-third of the Corn Belt — in parts of Illinois, Indiana Ohio and Michigan — could make for a wetter planting season.