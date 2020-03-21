Farmers in Illinois are keeping their eyes on the skies again, following the wettest year on record that kept many out of their fields until the summer months.
Forecasters are calling for more wet stuff while seed sits in bins and bags awaiting the opportunity to grow.
“It will remain wet like we have been over the Ohio River Valley and certainly the Delta,” said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors, a Tennessee- based marketing firm. “With the conditions over the winter, everybody is at least as wet as they were this time last year.”
Lawrence monitors all factors that impact grain and livestock prices, including short- and long-term weather forecasts. And though he is convinced a wet spring is likely, he isn’t convinced things will be as bad as they were in 2019.
“Last year was such a historic problem. I do think, looking at all the long-range forecasters that I trust, more than likely we will have a wet spring,” Lawrence said. “It’s just going to be a matter of how determined those farmers are to get in. A lot of guys last year took the attitude — and rightfully so — that it will quit raining before too long and I’ll be able to get it in.
“We have no way of predicting the weather. But I just don’t see we’ll have the type of problem anywhere on the scale of what we had last year.”
Dan Hicks of Freese-Notis Weather has some concerns about late planting again this year.
“The soils are pretty wet in quite a bit of the Midwest including Illinois. We have pretty high river and stream levels,” he said. “Given the way the weather looks in general, my gut feeling is that things are going to progress a little slower than they normally would.”
He doesn’t believe field work will be delayed as much as in 2019. But anything is possible.
“I have some concern, but it’s hard to say, because last year was so extreme in some places,” Hicks said. “Illinois and other parts of the corn and bean area are going into the season with above-normal precipitation. The odds don’t favor the amount of rain we had last year. But even with normal rainfall, it seems things are going to be slowed down. It’s more likely that things will run behind normal than ahead of normal this year.”
Lawrence said many farmers who couldn’t get into their fields until late are nervous.
“Normally it wouldn’t be any concern. Five years ago nobody would have paid too much attention to it,” he said. “But after last year, with all the prevent plant, everybody is going to keep a little closer eye on it.”
Fortunately, favorable weather conditions late in the growing season helped pull the late-planted crop out of disaster status. Many growers expressed surprise their corn and soybean yields were at least average. In addition to the weather, improving technology may diminish the risk such weather patterns have on a crop.
“There are two factors. As the genetics have improved and agronomy practices have improved, that helps that acre produce maximum amount of bushels,” Lawrence said. “Last year was very unusual. We had the warmest October on record. … The growing season was extended in some places an extra three, four, even five weeks. If you plant corn as late as it was in a lot of areas and still were able to get above a 160 yield, the weather has to play a part of that too.”
Still, soils are saturated in many areas of Illinois, and above- average precipitation will likely exacerbate the situation.
“There are quite a few places in Illinois that are pretty wet right now,” Hicks said. “It’s hard to say what May is going to be like. Things can turn around pretty quickly. But it just seems to me it’s unlikely we’ll get an early start.”