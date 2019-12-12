As dairy producers become more strategic with the use of sexed semen on dairy heifers to improve genetic gains, the use of beef semen on a portion of the herd has become more widespread. It makes sense to optimize the number and quality of heifers to control heifer-rearing costs while also increasing the value of dairy-beef-cross calves sold for beef.
When selecting sires it’s important to consider the genetic impacts on animal growth and finishing. Producers should also bear in mind the final product the packing plant must be able to sell. Holstein beef consistently yields a similar taste and tenderness to beef breeds as well as less external fat than beef breeds. But Holstein carcasses yield a decreased dressing percentage as well as an elongated and smaller ribeye shape. There’s also a risk of exceeding packer weight restrictions if animals aren’t managed correctly.
Because a limited number of packers are purchasing Holstein steers currently, producers need to pay close attention to sire selection. The use of beef sires on dairy has the potential to improve carcass characteristics and feedlot performance. But it may introduce greater variability as well. In the current markets dairy-beef-cross finished cattle and feeder calves that lack adequate muscling are being discounted in both live sales and grid sales. Light-muscled animals with wider variability will not support sustained increased prices for week-old dairy-beef-crosses.
A recent survey performed by the University of Wisconsin-Extension, Iowa State University-Extension and Michigan State University-Extension asked dairy producers and artificial-insemination representatives in Wisconsin, Michigan and Iowa how they implement beef genetics, beef-sire-selection criteria and dairy-female-selection criteria. Semen cost, conception rate and calving ease were selection criteria on more than 40 percent of farms. Conception rate was ranked as the most important criteria on 29 percent of farms; semen cost ranked most important to 20 percent of farms.
Carcass criteria was important on fewer farms – only 15 percent stated they consider expected progeny differences for marbling to determine sire selection. Just 10 percent stated they consider expected progeny differences for ribeye.
Of the artificial-insemination representatives surveyed, the main sire-selection criteria their customers use included semen cost at 92 percent, conception rate at 80 percent, black-hair coat at 80 percent, calving ease at 68 percent, marbling expected progeny difference at 12 percent, frame score at 8 percent and ribeye expected progeny difference at 8 percent.
The same artificial-insemination representatives indicated they would like their customers to use the following sire-selection criteria – conception rate at 81 percent, calving ease at 72 percent, black hair coat at 53 percent, semen cost at 47 percent, ribeye expected progeny difference at 28 percent, marbling expected progeny difference at 25 percent and frame score at 16 percent.
Based on those data it appears sire-selection criteria is primarily focused on conception rate, calving ease and minimizing semen cost. Without emphasis on carcass traits the resulting calves and – eventually – finished steers or heifers may not meet expectations of the feedlot and processor.
To help producers understand important sire traits to improve feedlot performance and carcass characteristics, UW-Extension developed “Considerations for Breeding Dairy Cattle to Beef Breeds for Meat Production.” The publication addresses concerns that are important to feedlot cattle such as carcass value and weight, feed efficiency, ribeye area, improved muscling and moderate frame score.
Marbling isn’t considered as important a trait in dairy cattle because they typically grade well, yielding an excellent proportion of Choice grades and less external fat than beef breeds. To focus on improving carcass size and muscle shape, breeders should prioritize selecting for ribeye area, carcass weight and moderate frame size rather than marbling. Calving ease is likely another trait to consider to minimize calving difficulties.
Several artificial-insemination companies offer beef sires with traits to improve feedlot performance and carcass traits in addition to characteristics important to the dairy. Using a limited number of sires may help limit performance variation if sires are selected for the correct traits and shown to work as crosses with dairy.
Regardless of sire selection, calf health remains essential for fast efficient growth and economic performance later in life. Manage dairy-beef crosses in a way similar to heifer calves that will be raised as replacements – colostrum feeding, navel dipping, dehorning practices and more all apply to calves raised for beef. Also rather than sending calves to the sale barn shortly after they are born, consider caring for them a few days or as much as a week to improve their value.
Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/wbic/dairybeef for more information.