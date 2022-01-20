Invest in next generation of rural leaders

Consider what it takes to build the next generation of rural leaders. For generations, rural communities and families have been considering that and looking for solutions. Strong farms, businesses and rural communities depend on attracting young people. They then need to be developed into the next generation of business owners and managers, community volunteers, church-council and school-board members, elected officials and more.
We’re fortunate to have a stronger support system than ever before. Programs such as 4-H and FFA are training young leaders. More community leaders and governments are recognizing the need to start young with leadership and rural-development programs. Advancing technologies and expanding access to rural broadband mean it’s possible to be connected and engaged from more remote locations than ever before.
But we face special challenges in the dairy industry. Research and technology advancements are exciting, but increasing social pressures and workforce shortages pose challenges. That combination means we need to attract and retain the best talent of every generation in order to continue growing and improving our industry.
For almost 20 years the Professional Dairy Producers Foundation has focused on the future of the dairy industry across the nation. The foundation was established as the charitable arm of PDPW. It’s the only national foundation where dollars are managed by dairy farmers with an unwavering desire to support and move the dairy sector forward.
Developing the next generation of dairy-industry leaders was a priority from the start, but it has become more laser-focused through the years. We understand leaders are not born; they are developed and grown. Also known as Dairy’s Foundation, the Professional Dairy Producers Foundation is unique because it supports a range of programs to serve leaders at every stage of development and growth. Those tailored opportunities begin with youth leadership and an introduction to a variety of dairy-related careers for teenagers. Following those opportunities are internship and mentorship programs for college students and early-career professionals. And manager training, continuing-education programs and networking opportunities are valuable for dairy professionals at any stage of their career.
“The Future of Success” youth-leadership sessions were presented during the 2021 PDPW Annual Business Conference. The sessions were designed to help teens ages 15 to 18 discover their inherent leadership styles, find value in building strong teams and learn how to make the most of available tools. Four fast-paced interactive sessions were held during the two-day conference. Youth sessions are once again planned for the 2022 Business Conference and will be open to high school students. Stay tuned for registration information.
The PDPW Mentor Program is designed for students of four-year universities, technical schools and short-course students – for those who want to experience modern dairy-production systems and stimulating career opportunities, with production agriculture as an option. Students are paired with forward-thinking dairy farmers. They spend time working side-by-side with dairy-producer mentors.
“I enjoyed being able to see different types of operations on different scales and learn more in depth about certain aspects of dairy that could potentially be another career field,” said Johanna Hanes after completing the PDPW Mentor Program with Marty Hallock, owner of Mar-Bec Dairy near Mondovi, Wisconsin.
Students who complete the program receive complimentary registrations to the PDPW Business Conference for networking and professional-development opportunities.
Currently teenagers are growing up in a world that is different than 10 years ago; the skill sets they need to prepare themselves for the future continue to evolve. PDPW Stride™ is a single-day program for high-school students looking to amplify and excel in leadership skills. The multi-session program is full of team exercises and group challenges; it will introduce attendees to career opportunities in the dairy industry. The 2022 program will be held April 2 at Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
Dairy’s Foundation is able to develop and fund many more programs through the strong support of both dairy producers and industry partners. The “Two Cents for Tomorrow” campaign is a convenient automated way for servant dairy farmers to pledge an ongoing 2 cents per hundredweight of milk sold from their farm. The “Plant a Seed, Inspire a Dream” competition allows foundation supporters to form teams and challenge one another to earn bragging rights as the team that raises the most funds.
The foundation also provides giving options that allow supporters to leave legacy gifts on their behalf for the future of the dairy industry. Additionally gifts can be given in honor or memory of another, as well as through GoFundMe, Facebook fundraisers and Amazon Smile donations.
For organizations in need of funds for projects that will fill new needs in the dairy industry and that align with the foundation’s core objectives, a grant program is available. The grant cycles run January through May, with a June 1 deadline, and July through November with a Dec. 1 deadline.
Dairy’s Foundation firmly believes that rural America grows leaders – and needs to continue doing so. From the days of the pioneers to the generations that endured the Great Depression and other hardships, we’ve overcome challenges and built strong families, farms and communities. The foundation is proud to play a role in building the next generation of leaders to ensure a strong future for the dairy industry and rural communities that we call home.
The Professional Dairy Producers Foundation is a mission sponsor of PDPW. Email info@dairyfoundation.org to reach the group.