Invite advisers to farm table

In the world of farming it’s not uncommon to make important business decisions while sitting at the kitchen table. The guests at the kitchen table while farm decisions are being made are probably going to be different than those at a holiday table. It’s possible the faces will be completely different. Whatever the case, the people helping make decisions are a critical part of the dairy’s work family. A manager chooses those people, so be sure to choose wisely.
Farmers have a to-do list that never seems to end and can include just about everything. The old phrase “jack of all trades, master of none” commonly applied to farmers of previous generations. Fortunately there has been a paradigm shift thanks to more producers pursuing ongoing education to gain more knowledge in targeted management areas. In any case, dairies benefit when people who bring diverse talents and expertise become part of the decision-making team. Their ideas bring value and they help ensure to-do items are completed in a way that the business can gain efficiencies, profitability and new levels of innovation.
Having trusted professionals at the table can bring perspective and guidance to discussions that may be too big for one person to handle. Multiple sets of eyes and ears can more proficiently generate conversations leading to new ideas or products. Asking questions and encouraging idea exchange among industry professionals leads to innovation, productivity and success.
Additionally, passing some duties to a trusted farm adviser can provide more time to walk the barns observing the animals, to attend outside meetings to generate new ideas or to participate in more family events. Think about the bookkeeping that is a never-ending part of owning a business. Consider hiring an accountant to do that if evenings are regularly full of sitting at the computer entering the bills rather than relaxing or spending time with family and friends. The work of planting, harvesting, manure hauling, breeding, vaccinating, hoof-trimming, equipment maintenance – and much more – can be outsourced. The entirety of a dairy’s responsibility should not fall on the farm owners.
Surrounding yourself with great people and relying on their expertise while sharing responsibilities can help the business grow – and encourage personal growth as well. Off-farm professionals have a wealth of experiences to bring to that kitchen table. While your focus remains on the inner workings of the business, trusted farm advisers have industry-wide access and connections to share outside ideas that might fit into your business model.
Time is always a challenge and can be a limiting factor to tackling daily responsibilities. Because one simply can’t do it all, it’s important to consider how best to spend your time. The suggestions brought forth will vary, depending on who is invited to the kitchen table. As an example, consider how time is spent in raising calves, developing cropping plans, and planning expansions or improvements. While at that table, perhaps the veterinarian showcases potential efficiencies in hiring a calf-raiser. The agronomist chimes in with corresponding ideas about feed storage and cropping options if the calves will no longer be raised on-site. If a lender and accountant are also at the table, the group is now in a position to discuss facility expansion to improve cow health, productivity and profitability.
Regularly scheduling such meetings allows the farm manager to rely on the talents of others while focusing on her or his own talents. And since two – or several – heads are better than one, you can divide and conquer your business needs when you surround yourself with a great work family gathered at your kitchen table.
Nicole Wesoloski is regional vice-president of sales and customer relations with GreenStone Farm Credit Services, a corporate sponsor of PDPW. Email nicole.wesoloski@greenstonefcs.com to reach her.