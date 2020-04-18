Farmers interested in growing hemp in Iowa in 2020 can apply for licenses now. On March 20, the USDA gave its approval to Iowa’s rule for growing hemp, and the state is taking applications until May 15.
“There are people that definitely intend to grow hemp this year,” said Robin Pruisner, who heads the hemp program at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Instructions on how to apply for a hemp license are at iowaagriculture.gov/hemp. Everyone associated with a hemp operation must be listed on the application and must submit fingerprints for a background check.
Before advertising, soliciting orders or offering hemp seed for sale in Iowa, a retailer must also obtain a seed permit from IDALS.
Pruisner said there are several fees connected with the licensing process, and growers must contact the department several times during the season. First, they must do a planting report at planting time. They must contact the department 30 days before harvest to do a pre-harvest report. The department will then send an inspector to the farm. Once the inspection is made, the farmer can harvest.
She said the commercial hemp program does not include legalization of the use of cannabidiol (CBD) for human consumption.