Iowa lawyer sees potential for ‘overregulation’ based on Prop. 12

Iowa pork producers would suffer huge negative impacts if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds a California law that regulates how pork sold in the state is produced, trade groups say.
Eldon McAfee, a West Des Moines lawyer who represented the Iowa Pork Producers Association in court briefs, said the law would effectively require pork producers in states like Iowa to meet California’s standards, even if their meat isn’t destined for California.
“Our belief is that when you have something that broad with the penalties that are involved, it will result in overregulation by many packers saying, ‘OK, if we can’t exactly trace it as a practical matter, anyway, then we’ll require more of you to meet it so we can be sure that the meat we sell there will be compliant,’” he said.
California argued the state has a right to prohibit the sale of certain products its citizens find immoral. The state’s attorney argued the law does not regulate how producers outside California can raise animals because they can choose not to sell their product in the state.