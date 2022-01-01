Ag banker addresses 2022 uncertainty

The farm economy is doing well, but farmers and their bankers may have a challenge this winter determining what the cost of production will be for 2022.

“That’s going to be one of the challenges this year,” says Mike Geiger, chair of the agriculture committee for the Iowa Bankers Association.

Geiger, who is a senior loan officer and vice president at County Bank based in Sigourney, Iowa, is also a farmer himself. He says most farmers have had a very good year financially, but supply chain issues and accompanying high input costs for next year have thrown a dose of uncertainty into their lives.

“It has been a roller coaster the last few years,” he says.

That roller coaster really began when a booming ethanol market helped trigger a very profitable agricultural sector from about 2008 to 2013. Farmers were able to pay down debts and invest in land and machinery.

But that market eventually cooled and times got more difficult. Then President Donald Trump started a trade war with China (as well as with several other countries). The Trump administration did respond with Market Facilitation Payments (MFP) which helped offset the trade losses and pumped money into farmers’ pockets. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and threw the world economy into a spiral.

Government payments again were a help. But in the midst of that farm prices suddenly shot back up in the late summer and fall of 2020 and they stayed strong throughout 2021.