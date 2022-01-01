Ag banker addresses 2022 uncertainty

The farm economy is doing well, but farmers and their bankers may have a challenge this winter determining what the cost of production will be for 2022.
“That’s going to be one of the challenges this year,” says Mike Geiger, chair of the agriculture committee for the Iowa Bankers Association.
Geiger, who is a senior loan officer and vice president at County Bank based in Sigourney, Iowa, is also a farmer himself. He says most farmers have had a very good year financially, but supply chain issues and accompanying high input costs for next year have thrown a dose of uncertainty into their lives.
“It has been a roller coaster the last few years,” he says.
That roller coaster really began when a booming ethanol market helped trigger a very profitable agricultural sector from about 2008 to 2013. Farmers were able to pay down debts and invest in land and machinery.
But that market eventually cooled and times got more difficult. Then President Donald Trump started a trade war with China (as well as with several other countries). The Trump administration did respond with Market Facilitation Payments (MFP) which helped offset the trade losses and pumped money into farmers’ pockets. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and threw the world economy into a spiral.
Government payments again were a help. But in the midst of that farm prices suddenly shot back up in the late summer and fall of 2020 and they stayed strong throughout 2021.
While some farmers in Iowa were hurt by the derecho that plowed across the state in 2020, even some of those producers did OK if they were well-insured.
And on top of that, farmers in many areas were pleasantly surprised by good yields in 2021 that allowed them to sell more bushels at those good prices.
“Most financial statements are looking good right at the moment,” Geiger says.
The mentality of farmers was not very good two years ago, Geiger adds. Prices weren’t especially good. Government payments were just starting to come in, and while they helped a great deal, most farmers would rather make their money from the market than from a government payment.
“There was a lot of gloom and doom on the ag side,” he says.
That’s not the case now. But now the issue is really about the future. Geiger says the skyrocketing input costs are concerning.
“I farm. I’m writing those checks too,” he says.
But he reminds farmers that they can still lock in some 2021 bushels at good price levels, and he says most of them are actually doing well at the moment. The challenge, he says, will be trying to determine what the cost of production will be for 2022. Nobody has an answer for that at the moment, but he says both farmers and bankers will be pushing pencils this winter to try to figure it out.
Meanwhile, he says the best advice he can give to farmers is to talk to their suppliers and their lenders this winter. Don’t become the deer in the headlights. Consider your options and talk to your team of experts.