Ag faces myriad legal challenges this summer

This has been a summer of legal surprises and important judicial decisions for agriculture. Kristine Tidgren, an attorney and the director of the Center for Agricultural Law and Taxation at Iowa State University, offers a rundown of what has happened and what it means for farmers. For more information look online at calt.iastate.edu.

Ethanol waivers

On June 25, the Supreme Court issued an opinion determining the availability of an extension to the small refinery hardship exemption. It was an interesting and unusual case. First, it was surprising that the court would take a case that was really looking at the definition of a single word (extension) in the statute. It’s impactful because it opens the door for the EPA to grant exemptions but it doesn’t guarantee those exemptions would be granted, so it still boils down to whether the Biden administration changes its approach.

This is an area of law with lots in flux. Just last Friday, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals struck down a 2019 EPA rule that had allowed year-round sales of E15. The court said Congress had not granted the agency authority to make such a change.

Farm labor

The court looked at a rule in California that allowed union recruiters to come onto an agricultural employer’s property. This was a rule commonly attributed to Cesar Chavez and goes back to a time when migrant workers often lived on the farm. The employers argued that allowing union representatives on their property amounted to a taking, and that argument was ultimately successful with the court. It was a 6-3 ruling. The dissenters said it was not a straight-forward taking and made the point that the union should argue to provide compensation. Tidgren believes that was a really impactful case, especially in that part of the country.