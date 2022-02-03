Beef groups offer differing views on MCOOL

It was 20 years ago that Congress passed a farm bill that included mandatory country of origin labeling. The debate over the subject hasn’t ended.

“I think I saw once where someone called it a zombie issue,” jokes Bill Bullard, CEO of R-CALF USA, an organization that has fought for country of origin labeling.

After the farm bill was passed that year, there was voluntary country of origin labeling for a time and mandatory country of origin labeling — that was strongly opposed by packers and some other segments of the meat production industry. In 2015, the World Trade Organization ruled that MCOOL violated world trade rules. The United States abandoned the idea for beef and pork rather than face severe sanctions.

“It just isn’t trade compliant,” says Kent Bacus, a senior director of international trade with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

Bacus says COOL is a tough subject in the industry, but NCBA is against any government-mandated country of origin labeling. He says the organization is supportive of a system of voluntary labeling, but it should be verified by the USDA. The present “Product of the USA” labels used by some retailers are not verified, and that system is not working, he adds.

“Voluntary is key to it being trade compliant,” he says.

Bullard and R-CALF USA disagree. He says MCOOL is still in use for some other products, but not for beef and pork. That is a direct result of opposition from packers, he says.