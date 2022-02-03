Beef groups offer differing views on MCOOL

It was 20 years ago that Congress passed a farm bill that included mandatory country of origin labeling. The debate over the subject hasn’t ended.
“I think I saw once where someone called it a zombie issue,” jokes Bill Bullard, CEO of R-CALF USA, an organization that has fought for country of origin labeling.
After the farm bill was passed that year, there was voluntary country of origin labeling for a time and mandatory country of origin labeling — that was strongly opposed by packers and some other segments of the meat production industry. In 2015, the World Trade Organization ruled that MCOOL violated world trade rules. The United States abandoned the idea for beef and pork rather than face severe sanctions.
“It just isn’t trade compliant,” says Kent Bacus, a senior director of international trade with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
Bacus says COOL is a tough subject in the industry, but NCBA is against any government-mandated country of origin labeling. He says the organization is supportive of a system of voluntary labeling, but it should be verified by the USDA. The present “Product of the USA” labels used by some retailers are not verified, and that system is not working, he adds.
“Voluntary is key to it being trade compliant,” he says.
Bullard and R-CALF USA disagree. He says MCOOL is still in use for some other products, but not for beef and pork. That is a direct result of opposition from packers, he says.
R-CALF USA is supporting a bill that was introduced in the U.S. Senate last fall that would re-implement MCOOL for beef, but not for pork. That bill, the American Beef Labeling Act of 2021, or Senate File 2716, has 10 bipartisan sponsors. It would give the USDA and the United States Trade Representative six months to come up with a way MCOOL would be WTO compliant and another six months to implement it.
Bacus says that in the past officials couldn’t come up with a WTO compliant version of the law in six years, so expecting them to come up with some way of making it work in six months is unrealistic. And he says farmers would suffer if a plan that is not WTO compliant is implemented.
Bullard says the WTO has changed over the years, and it is possible it would rule differently if the issue were to arise today.
“We’re in a new era now compared to where we were,” he says.
Many of the issues regarding country of origin labeling were in regards to live animals coming into the United States from Mexico or Canada. Those nations have both been strongly opposed to U.S. country of origin labeling.
Bullard says farmers and the public support the idea of country of origin labeling. But Bacus says the risk of a WTO case is too great.
“That’s a billion dollar gamble for our ag producers,” he says.