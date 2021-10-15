Financial experts say prepare now for possible tax changes

As congress works on and debates the Build Back Better plan proposed by President Biden’s administration, tax experts are watching how it might affect farmers if some of the proposals are passed.

With the proposed legislation’s original changes to taxes on estates, gifts and income, analysts are advising farmers who may be affected to make sure a plan is in place.

“There are some significant changes,” Beth Swanson, manager at KCOE ISOM, said in a webinar with the Illinois Soybean Association on Oct. 7. “They would all absolutely require that you talk to your estate planning attorney or tax advisers. There’s no loss in having those conversations now, even if these proposals don’t make it into the final version of the law.”

A positive change for farmers is a possible increase to the amount of the special use valuation reduction to $11.7 million for deaths after Dec. 31, 2021. This valuation allows for an estate to reduce the fair market value of a farm or real estate to a special use value which is significantly lower than what the property may have appraised for. That reduces the amount of the estate subject to tax. Currently the reduction maximum is $750,000.

“With land prices increasing the way they are, that valuation reduction doesn’t really do a whole lot,” Swanson said. “It looks like what Congress is doing here is a trade off to provide some sort of agricultural exemption. Being able to reduce the value of your farm real estate by up to nearly $12 million could result in going from having a taxable estate to not having a taxable estate at all.”