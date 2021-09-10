User experience the focus for new ag technology

Technology isn’t just a young man’s game, particularly in agriculture.

Farming technology has evolved drastically over the years, with GPS and autosteer and now drones that can fly over a field and identify problem spots.

As technology has changed, the ag workforce largely hasn’t. Farmer ages continue to rise. Farmers have needed to learn new practices over the years, and Laura Bleill said companies are trying to make it as easy as possible.

“It’s an important consideration to think about who is using these products,” said Bleill, director of external engagement and communications with the University of Illinois Research Park. “User experience has become a much more important detail, when it might have been an afterthought in the past.”

She said there are many startups that focus on who their customers are, rather than the end goal, and know that to be successful, there has to be buy in.

“They aren’t just thinking about if it’s a cool feature or technology,” Bleill said. “It may be cool, but if nobody adopts it, you will fail.”

Bleill said many of the people developing these new technologies aren’t just “young people in hoodies.”

“Graduate students aren’t all just 22-year olds,” she said. “A lot of them are 35 or coming back to a second career. It really has to be an intergenerational approach to innovation. A lot of people throw around the term diversity as it relates to ethnicity or race, but I think it relates to gender and age as well, so having a well-rounded ecosystem is really what makes it work.”