Last week there was one day dry enough for work. Several organic dairy farmers plowed some sod ground that was well-drained and drilled oats for cover crops. I sold a semi load of organic soybeans for $40 per bushel. A person can get well-paid sitting in the tractor seat to raise some organic crops. With the weather predicted to be rainy, there’s not going to be any fieldwork done this week most likely. It’s mud right now. We have organic brown chickens to produce eggs and are concerned about the avian flu going on in Iowa.
April 4, 2022: One day dry enough to work