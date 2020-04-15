Last week was crazy busy. We seeded oats and did some hay seeding. We worked our sweet corn ground and applied some dry fertilizer on our pasture and hay ground. Then we had about an inch of rain on Sunday before it turned cold.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy