Last week thing slowed down a lot due to the cold, wet weather. Nothing happened in the field. We kept busy with calving season and shop projects. We worked on the planter. Right now we are all set to go, and the forecast looks good.
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
