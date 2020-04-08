We are calving right now. We have had a few calves but have a ways to go yet. A lot of anhydrous is being applied in our area, and some tillage is happening. We worked up our sweet corn ground on Friday (April 3) but things were just a little sticky in the field yet.
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
