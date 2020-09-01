Crops around here that were damaged by the derecho are starting to get destroyed. You can see some drought issues with the crop. The corn is turning and I am curious if we may need to harvest things early due to stalk damage and other issues. It's possible there may be some crops harvested as soon as guys can do it.
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
