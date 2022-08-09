Aug. 8, 2022: Nothing to do but hope for rain

People are also reading…
It was hot all week and that took a toll on the crops. We could see some stress in the fields. The rains that hit many areas Sunday missed us. There's not much we can do about that right now other than hope for some rain.
