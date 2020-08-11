We had a trace of rain late last week, but not much. The pastures could really use a drink. We're still picking sweet corn and it has been excellent quality. We can't complain. We finished the second cutting of hay. It was okay in the low spots but not so good on the hills.
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
