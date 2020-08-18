We are out picking sweet corn almost off the ground. We spent the last week cutting trees out of buildings and babysitting generators after the huge storm that hit us on Aug. 10. Some of the corn is trying to curl up but is doing it above the ears. We may be able to harvest it but we're not sure yet. There will be issues with quality and test weight. We're just lucky nobody was hurt, but it is going to be an interesting fall.
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
