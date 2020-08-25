We are still cleaning up after the storm a couple weeks ago. We haven’t talked to our crop adjuster yet, so not sure where that is going. We have corn that is flat and dead, and corn that is trying to stand back up. The storm did not have much impact on our beans. I think they benefited from the 0.8 inches of rain we had in the storm. A lot of our soybeans are starting to turn. The forecast sounds hot and dry this week.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy